Reviewing ESCO Technologies Inc. (ESE)’s and Perceptron Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCP)’s results

Both ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE) and Perceptron Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCP) compete on a level playing field in the Scientific & Technical Instruments industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ESCO Technologies Inc. 74 2.41 N/A 3.21 26.07 Perceptron Inc. 6 0.54 N/A 0.22 19.05

Table 1 demonstrates ESCO Technologies Inc. and Perceptron Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Perceptron Inc. seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to ESCO Technologies Inc. The business that is more expensive between the two has a higher P/E ratio. ESCO Technologies Inc. is trading at a higher P/E ratio than Perceptron Inc., indicating that it is currently more expensive of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 provides ESCO Technologies Inc. and Perceptron Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ESCO Technologies Inc. 0.00% 10.9% 6.5% Perceptron Inc. 0.00% 4.4% 2.9%

Volatility and Risk

ESCO Technologies Inc. is 8.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 1.08 beta. In other hand, Perceptron Inc. has beta of 0.93 which is 7.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

2.2 and 1.5 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of ESCO Technologies Inc. Its rival Perceptron Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 2.7 and 2.1 respectively. Perceptron Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than ESCO Technologies Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for ESCO Technologies Inc. and Perceptron Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ESCO Technologies Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Perceptron Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The average price target of ESCO Technologies Inc. is $87, with potential upside of 14.28%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

ESCO Technologies Inc. and Perceptron Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 96.1% and 76.8%. Insiders held roughly 2.8% of ESCO Technologies Inc.’s shares. Competitively, Perceptron Inc. has 1.1% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ESCO Technologies Inc. -1.88% -0.33% 11.73% 30.4% 36.98% 26.7% Perceptron Inc. 6.08% -5.42% -43.38% -48.46% -61.51% -48.59%

For the past year ESCO Technologies Inc. has 26.7% stronger performance while Perceptron Inc. has -48.59% weaker performance.

Summary

ESCO Technologies Inc. beats Perceptron Inc. on 11 of the 11 factors.

ESCO Technologies Inc., through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies engineered products and systems for utility, industrial, aerospace, and commercial applications worldwide. The companyÂ’s Filtration segment supplies filtration and fluid control products, including filter elements, manifolds, assemblies, modules, indicators, custom and standard valves, filters, regulators, actuators, and other related components; and elastomeric-based signature reduction solutions. Its RF Shielding and Test segment designs and manufactures RF test facilities, acoustic test enclosures, RF and magnetically shielded rooms, secure communication facilities, RF measurement systems, and broadcast and recording studios; and components, such as RF absorptive materials, RF filters, active compensation systems, antennas, antenna masts, turntables, electric and magnetic probes, RF test cells, proprietary measurement software, and other test accessories to perform various tests. This segment also provides calibration for antennas and field probes, chamber certification, field surveys, customer training, and various product tests. The companyÂ’s Utility Solutions Group segment develops, manufactures, and delivers diagnostic testing solutions, which include electric power grid and enterprise management systems for electrical equipment. This segmentÂ’s solutions include protection diagnostics with the Doble Protection Suite and F6000 series, the M4100 and transformational technology of the M7100 Doble Tester, the dobleARMS asset risk management system, and DobleÂ’s Enoserv PowerBase and DUCe compliance tools. Its Technical Packaging segment offers thermoformed products and packaging materials for medical, pharmaceutical, retail, food, and electronic applications. The company distributes its products primarily through a network of distributors, sales representatives, direct sales teams, and in-house sales personnel. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri.

Perceptron, Inc. develops, produces, and sells various automated industrial metrology products and solutions to manufacturing organizations for dimensional gauging, dimensional inspection, and 3D scanning in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. It provides various in-line and near-line measurement solutions, including AutoGauge, AutoFit, AutoScan, AutoGuide, and Helix engineered metrology systems for industrial automated process control and assembly using fixed and robot mounted laser scanners; and off-line measurement solutions comprising Coord3 and TouchDMIS for industrial gauging and dimensional inspection using standalone robot mounted laser scanners and coordinate measuring machines. The company also offers laser-based sensors and software comprising WheelWorks product that targets the digitizing, reverse engineering, inspection, and original equipment manufacturers wheel alignment markets. In addition, it offers value added services consisting of training, field, calibration, launch support, consulting, and repair services, as well as equipment and software maintenance agreements. The company markets its products directly to end user customers through manufacturing line builders, system integrators, value-added resellers, and original equipment manufacturers. Perceptron, Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Plymouth, Michigan.