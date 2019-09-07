Reviewing ERYTECH Pharma S.A. (ERYP)’s and Seres Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB)’s results

We are comparing ERYTECH Pharma S.A. (NASDAQ:ERYP) and Seres Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB) on their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ERYTECH Pharma S.A. 7 0.00 N/A -2.79 0.00 Seres Therapeutics Inc. 5 6.23 N/A -2.34 0.00

Table 1 highlights ERYTECH Pharma S.A. and Seres Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us ERYTECH Pharma S.A. and Seres Therapeutics Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ERYTECH Pharma S.A. 0.00% 0% 0% Seres Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 235.9% -81.2%

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is given ERYTECH Pharma S.A. and Seres Therapeutics Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ERYTECH Pharma S.A. 0 0 1 3.00 Seres Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

ERYTECH Pharma S.A. has a 149.04% upside potential and an average price target of $13. Competitively the consensus price target of Seres Therapeutics Inc. is $13.67, which is potential 272.48% upside. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, Seres Therapeutics Inc. is looking more favorable than ERYTECH Pharma S.A.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both ERYTECH Pharma S.A. and Seres Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 7.77% and 61.9% respectively. Insiders owned 0.39% of ERYTECH Pharma S.A. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.4% of Seres Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ERYTECH Pharma S.A. -3.97% -15.48% -35.52% -27.74% -71.46% -14.23% Seres Therapeutics Inc. -9% -7.46% -55.32% -55.46% -62.76% -39.6%

For the past year ERYTECH Pharma S.A.’s stock price has smaller decline than Seres Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Seres Therapeutics Inc. beats ERYTECH Pharma S.A.

ERYTECH Pharma SociÃ©tÃ© Anonyme, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for rare forms of cancer and orphan diseases in France and internationally. The company is developing a pipeline of product candidates targeting markets with unmet medical need using its proprietary ERYCAPS platform, a technology to encapsulate therapeutic drug substances inside red blood cells. It primarily focuses on the treatment of blood cancers, including acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL) and acute myeloid leukemia (AML), by depriving tumors of nutrients necessary for their survival. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is Eryaspase, which is in various stages of clinical trails for the treatment of pancreatic cancer, ALL, AML, and solid tumors. It is also developing Erymethionase and Eryminase for the treatment of solid tumors; Eryzyme for the treatment of for rare and specialized conditions; and Erymmune for the treatment of TBD. ERYTECH Pharma SociÃ©tÃ© Anonyme has a research agreement with Fox Chase Cancer Center for the preclinical development of erymethionase for the treatment of homocystinuria; a subcontracting agreement for the production of batches of eryaspase for the company's clinical trials; and a subcontracting framework agreement for the optimization of the manufacturing process of the companyÂ’s pharma products. ERYTECH Pharma SociÃ©tÃ© Anonyme was founded in 2004 and is based in Lyon, France.

Seres Therapeutics, Inc., a microbiome therapeutics platform company, engages in developing biological drugs designed to restore health by repairing the function of a dysbiotic microbiome. Its lead product candidate is SER-109, a bacterial spore ecology, which has completed Phase II clinical study to treat multiply recurrent Clostridium difficile infection (CDI). The company also develops SER-287 that is in Phase Ib clinical study in patients with mild-to-moderate ulcerative colitis; and SER-262, a synthetic microbiome therapeutic candidate, which is in Phase Ib study in patients with primary CDI. Its product candidates in pre-clinical development comprise SER-301, a synthetic Ecobiotic microbiome therapeutic candidate for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease; and SER-155, an Ecobiotic microbiome therapeutic for the prevention of transplant-related mortality. Seres Therapeutics, Inc. has a strategic collaboration with Nestle Health Science and Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center. The company was formerly known as Seres Health, Inc. and changed its name to Seres Therapeutics, Inc. in May 2015. Seres Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.