Reviewing ERYTECH Pharma S.A. (ERYP)’s and PTC Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT)’s results

We are comparing ERYTECH Pharma S.A. (NASDAQ:ERYP) and PTC Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) on their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ERYTECH Pharma S.A. 7 0.00 N/A -2.79 0.00 PTC Therapeutics Inc. 39 10.05 N/A -3.52 0.00

In table 1 we can see ERYTECH Pharma S.A. and PTC Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has ERYTECH Pharma S.A. and PTC Therapeutics Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ERYTECH Pharma S.A. 0.00% 0% 0% PTC Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -47.7% -18.4%

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for ERYTECH Pharma S.A. and PTC Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ERYTECH Pharma S.A. 0 0 0 0.00 PTC Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

Meanwhile, PTC Therapeutics Inc.’s average target price is $48, while its potential upside is 6.38%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

ERYTECH Pharma S.A. and PTC Therapeutics Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 7.77% and 85.61%. About 0.39% of ERYTECH Pharma S.A.’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.3% of PTC Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ERYTECH Pharma S.A. -3.97% -15.48% -35.52% -27.74% -71.46% -14.23% PTC Therapeutics Inc. 5.89% 6.64% 32.7% 61.05% 30.72% 40.36%

For the past year ERYTECH Pharma S.A. had bearish trend while PTC Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors PTC Therapeutics Inc. beats ERYTECH Pharma S.A.

ERYTECH Pharma SociÃ©tÃ© Anonyme, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for rare forms of cancer and orphan diseases in France and internationally. The company is developing a pipeline of product candidates targeting markets with unmet medical need using its proprietary ERYCAPS platform, a technology to encapsulate therapeutic drug substances inside red blood cells. It primarily focuses on the treatment of blood cancers, including acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL) and acute myeloid leukemia (AML), by depriving tumors of nutrients necessary for their survival. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is Eryaspase, which is in various stages of clinical trails for the treatment of pancreatic cancer, ALL, AML, and solid tumors. It is also developing Erymethionase and Eryminase for the treatment of solid tumors; Eryzyme for the treatment of for rare and specialized conditions; and Erymmune for the treatment of TBD. ERYTECH Pharma SociÃ©tÃ© Anonyme has a research agreement with Fox Chase Cancer Center for the preclinical development of erymethionase for the treatment of homocystinuria; a subcontracting agreement for the production of batches of eryaspase for the company's clinical trials; and a subcontracting framework agreement for the optimization of the manufacturing process of the companyÂ’s pharma products. ERYTECH Pharma SociÃ©tÃ© Anonyme was founded in 2004 and is based in Lyon, France.

PTC Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of orally administered, small molecule drugs that target post-transcriptional control processes. The companyÂ’s lead product is Translarna (ataluren), for the treatment of nonsense mutation Duchenne muscular dystrophy in ambulatory patients; and which is in phase III clinical trials to treat cystic fibrosis caused by nonsense mutations. It also develops Translarna, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis type I caused by nonsense mutation, nonsense mutation aniridia, and nonsense mutation Dravet syndrome/CDKL5; and RG7916 that is in Phase I clinical trials to treat spinal muscular atrophy. In addition, the companyÂ’s product candidate in cancer stem cell program include PTC596, an orally bioavailable and potent small molecule, which has completed phase I clinical trials that targets tumor stem cell populations by reducing the activity and amount of a protein called BMI1. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. has collaborations with F. Hoffman-La Roche Ltd and Hoffman-La Roche Inc., and the Spinal Muscular Atrophy Foundation to develop and commercialize compounds identified under its spinal muscular atrophy sponsored research program; and research collaboration with Massachusetts General Hospital for the treatment of rare genetic disorders resulting from pre-mRNA. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in South Plainfield, New Jersey.