Reviewing ERYTECH Pharma S.A. (ERYP)’s and Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FPRX)’s results

This is a contrast between ERYTECH Pharma S.A. (NASDAQ:ERYP) and Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FPRX) based on their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ERYTECH Pharma S.A. 5 0.00 10.23M -2.79 0.00 Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. 6 0.02 30.90M -4.50 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us ERYTECH Pharma S.A. and Five Prime Therapeutics Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ERYTECH Pharma S.A. 195,344,574.08% 0% 0% Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. 561,379,285.29% -54.9% -44.4%

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for ERYTECH Pharma S.A. and Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ERYTECH Pharma S.A. 0 0 1 3.00 Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

ERYTECH Pharma S.A.’s upside potential is 207.33% at a $13 average price target. Competitively Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. has an average price target of $24, with potential upside of 461.40%. The information presented earlier suggests that Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. looks more robust than ERYTECH Pharma S.A. as far as analyst opinion.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 7.77% of ERYTECH Pharma S.A. shares are held by institutional investors while 82.5% of Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 0.39% of ERYTECH Pharma S.A.’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 1.9% of Five Prime Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ERYTECH Pharma S.A. -3.97% -15.48% -35.52% -27.74% -71.46% -14.23% Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. -3.58% -19.02% -53.29% -54.74% -66.02% -45.05%

For the past year ERYTECH Pharma S.A. was less bearish than Five Prime Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. beats ERYTECH Pharma S.A. on 7 of the 11 factors.

ERYTECH Pharma SociÃ©tÃ© Anonyme, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for rare forms of cancer and orphan diseases in France and internationally. The company is developing a pipeline of product candidates targeting markets with unmet medical need using its proprietary ERYCAPS platform, a technology to encapsulate therapeutic drug substances inside red blood cells. It primarily focuses on the treatment of blood cancers, including acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL) and acute myeloid leukemia (AML), by depriving tumors of nutrients necessary for their survival. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is Eryaspase, which is in various stages of clinical trails for the treatment of pancreatic cancer, ALL, AML, and solid tumors. It is also developing Erymethionase and Eryminase for the treatment of solid tumors; Eryzyme for the treatment of for rare and specialized conditions; and Erymmune for the treatment of TBD. ERYTECH Pharma SociÃ©tÃ© Anonyme has a research agreement with Fox Chase Cancer Center for the preclinical development of erymethionase for the treatment of homocystinuria; a subcontracting agreement for the production of batches of eryaspase for the company's clinical trials; and a subcontracting framework agreement for the optimization of the manufacturing process of the companyÂ’s pharma products. ERYTECH Pharma SociÃ©tÃ© Anonyme was founded in 2004 and is based in Lyon, France.