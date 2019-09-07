Reviewing ERYTECH Pharma S.A. (ERYP)’s and Dermira Inc. (NASDAQ:DERM)’s results

ERYTECH Pharma S.A. (NASDAQ:ERYP) and Dermira Inc. (NASDAQ:DERM) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ERYTECH Pharma S.A. 7 0.00 N/A -2.79 0.00 Dermira Inc. 10 6.20 N/A -5.34 0.00

Table 1 highlights ERYTECH Pharma S.A. and Dermira Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents ERYTECH Pharma S.A. (NASDAQ:ERYP) and Dermira Inc. (NASDAQ:DERM)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ERYTECH Pharma S.A. 0.00% 0% 0% Dermira Inc. 0.00% -391.8% -53.3%

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is given ERYTECH Pharma S.A. and Dermira Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ERYTECH Pharma S.A. 0 0 1 3.00 Dermira Inc. 0 1 5 2.83

ERYTECH Pharma S.A.’s upside potential is 149.04% at a $13 average target price. Competitively the average target price of Dermira Inc. is $18.71, which is potential 126.24% upside. The information presented earlier suggests that ERYTECH Pharma S.A. looks more robust than Dermira Inc. as far as analyst belief.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 7.77% of ERYTECH Pharma S.A. shares and 80.11% of Dermira Inc. shares. ERYTECH Pharma S.A.’s share held by insiders are 0.39%. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.6% of Dermira Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ERYTECH Pharma S.A. -3.97% -15.48% -35.52% -27.74% -71.46% -14.23% Dermira Inc. 5.51% -4.24% -16.18% 33.08% -4.55% 22.53%

For the past year ERYTECH Pharma S.A. has -14.23% weaker performance while Dermira Inc. has 22.53% stronger performance.

Summary

ERYTECH Pharma S.A. beats Dermira Inc. on 5 of the 9 factors.

ERYTECH Pharma SociÃ©tÃ© Anonyme, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for rare forms of cancer and orphan diseases in France and internationally. The company is developing a pipeline of product candidates targeting markets with unmet medical need using its proprietary ERYCAPS platform, a technology to encapsulate therapeutic drug substances inside red blood cells. It primarily focuses on the treatment of blood cancers, including acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL) and acute myeloid leukemia (AML), by depriving tumors of nutrients necessary for their survival. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is Eryaspase, which is in various stages of clinical trails for the treatment of pancreatic cancer, ALL, AML, and solid tumors. It is also developing Erymethionase and Eryminase for the treatment of solid tumors; Eryzyme for the treatment of for rare and specialized conditions; and Erymmune for the treatment of TBD. ERYTECH Pharma SociÃ©tÃ© Anonyme has a research agreement with Fox Chase Cancer Center for the preclinical development of erymethionase for the treatment of homocystinuria; a subcontracting agreement for the production of batches of eryaspase for the company's clinical trials; and a subcontracting framework agreement for the optimization of the manufacturing process of the companyÂ’s pharma products. ERYTECH Pharma SociÃ©tÃ© Anonyme was founded in 2004 and is based in Lyon, France.

Dermira, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing therapies to enhance the lives of patients with dermatologic diseases primarily in the United States. The companyÂ’s late-stage product candidates include Cimzia, an injectable biologic tumor necrosis factor-alpha inhibitor to treat various inflammatory diseases, as well as to treat patients with moderate-to-severe chronic plaque psoriasis; Glycopyrronium tosylate, a small-molecule anticholinergic product that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of primary axillary hyperhidrosis or excessive underarm sweating; and Olumacostat glasaretil, a small-molecule sebum inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat acne vulgaris or acne. It has a collaboration agreement with UCB Pharma S.A. for the development and commercialization of Cimzia. The company was formerly known as Skintelligence, Inc. and changed its name to Dermira, Inc. in September 2011. Dermira, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.