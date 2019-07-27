Reviewing Era Group Inc. (ERA)’s and Its Rivals results

Era Group Inc. (NYSE:ERA) is a company in the Air Services Other industry and that’s how we contrast it to its competitors. The contrasting will be based on the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Era Group Inc. has 88.6% of its shares held by institutional investors & an average of 46.70% institutional ownership for its rivals. 6% of Era Group Inc. shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 27.50% of all Air Services Other companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has Era Group Inc. and its competitors’ net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Era Group Inc. 0.00% 1.90% 1.20% Industry Average 7.20% 15.21% 6.94%

Earnings and Valuation

The following data compares Era Group Inc. and its competitors’ net income, top-line revenue and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Era Group Inc. N/A 10 21.65 Industry Average 76.12M 1.06B 41.82

Era Group Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its rivals. The business has a lower P/E ratio which is currently more affordable in contrast to its competitors.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows breakdown of recent ratings for Era Group Inc. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Era Group Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.00 1.50 2.44

As a group, Air Services Other companies have a potential upside of 0.07%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Era Group Inc. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Era Group Inc. 3.19% -9.86% -7.27% -20.19% -23.56% 3.55% Industry Average 2.11% 1.90% 8.82% 17.67% 14.15% 18.08%

For the past year Era Group Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than the average for its competitors.

Liquidity

Era Group Inc. has a Current Ratio of 3.8 and a Quick Ratio of 3.1. Competitively, Era Group Inc.’s peers Current Ratio is 2.80 and has 2.69 Quick Ratio. Era Group Inc. has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Era Group Inc.’s competitors.

Risk and Volatility

Era Group Inc. is 14.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 0.86. Competitively, Era Group Inc.’s rivals are 13.29% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.13 beta.

Dividends

Era Group Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 6 of the 6 factors Era Group Inc.’s competitors beat Era Group Inc.

Era Group Inc. provides helicopter transportation services primarily to the oil and gas exploration, development, and production companies. Its helicopter services include emergency response search and rescue; air medical services; Alaska flightseeing tours; and other services, as well as utility services to support firefighting, mining, VIP transport, power line, and pipeline survey activities. The company also leases helicopters to third parties and foreign affiliates; engineers, manufactures, and distributes after-market helicopter parts and accessories; and provides classroom instruction, flight simulator, and other training services. As of December 31, 2016, the company owned, leased, or managed a total of 136 helicopters, including 13 heavy helicopters, 49 medium helicopters, 33 light twin engine helicopters, and 41 light single engine helicopters. It also serves cruise line passengers. The company operates in the United States, Latin America and the Caribbean, Europe, Asia, and Canada. Era Group Inc. was founded in 1948 and is based in Houston, Texas.