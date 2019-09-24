Reviewing Equity Residential (EQR)’s and UDR Inc. (NYSE:UDR)’s results

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) and UDR Inc. (NYSE:UDR) have been rivals in the REIT – Residential for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Equity Residential 78 12.02 N/A 1.47 53.74 UDR Inc. 46 12.90 N/A 0.78 58.90

Table 1 demonstrates Equity Residential and UDR Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. UDR Inc. has lower revenue and earnings than Equity Residential. The business with the lower P/E out of the two companies is considered for more affordable of the two firms presently. Equity Residential is presently more affordable than UDR Inc., because it’s trading at a lower P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Equity Residential and UDR Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Equity Residential 0.00% 5.4% 2.7% UDR Inc. 0.00% 5.2% 1.8%

Risk and Volatility

A 0.55 beta means Equity Residential’s volatility is 45.00% less than Standard & Poor’s 500’s volatility. In other hand, UDR Inc. has beta of 0.46 which is 54.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Analyst Ratings

Equity Residential and UDR Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Equity Residential 0 4 0 2.00 UDR Inc. 0 4 1 2.20

The downside potential is -5.81% for Equity Residential with average price target of $80.5. Competitively the average price target of UDR Inc. is $48.8, which is potential 1.56% upside. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, UDR Inc. is looking more favorable than Equity Residential.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Equity Residential and UDR Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 95% and 99.6%. 0.3% are Equity Residential’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 1% of UDR Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Equity Residential 1.89% 3.61% 3.1% 9.57% 23.71% 19.51% UDR Inc. 0.9% 2.11% 3.51% 5.57% 24.32% 16.25%

For the past year Equity Residential was more bullish than UDR Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 11 factors Equity Residential beats UDR Inc.

Equity Residential, a real estate investment trust (REIT), engages in the acquisition, development, and management of multifamily properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2007, it owned and invested in 579 properties in 24 states and the District of Columbia consisting of 152,821 units. The company qualifies as a REIT for federal income tax purposes. As a REIT, it would not be subject to federal income tax to the extent that it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its shareholders. Equity Residential was founded in 1966 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

UDR, Inc. is an independent real estate investment trust. The firm invests in the real estate markets of the United States. It owns, operates, acquires, renovates, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily apartment communities. The firm was previously known as United Dominion Realty Trust, Inc. UDR, Inc. was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado with additional offices in Dallas, Texas; Houston, Texas; Newport Beach, California; Orlando, Florida; Phoenix, Arizona; Santa Clara, California; Tampa, Florida; and Alexandria, Virginia.