Reviewing Equity Residential (EQR)’s and Capstead Mortgage Corporation (NYSE:CMO.PE)’s results

Since Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) and Capstead Mortgage Corporation (NYSE:CMO.PE) are part of the REIT – Residential industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Equity Residential 74 11.27 N/A 1.47 51.90 Capstead Mortgage Corporation 25 18.77 N/A 0.04 0.00

In table 1 we can see Equity Residential and Capstead Mortgage Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Capstead Mortgage Corporation seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Equity Residential.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) and Capstead Mortgage Corporation (NYSE:CMO.PE)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Equity Residential 0.00% 5.4% 2.7% Capstead Mortgage Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

Equity Residential and Capstead Mortgage Corporation Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Equity Residential 0 4 1 2.20 Capstead Mortgage Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

Equity Residential’s consensus target price is $75.5, while its potential downside is -4.82%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Equity Residential and Capstead Mortgage Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 93.6% and 0% respectively. 0.3% are Equity Residential’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Equity Residential 2.35% -1.82% 3.96% 12.91% 22.31% 15.42% Capstead Mortgage Corporation 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0%

Summary

Equity Residential beats on 9 of the 9 factors Capstead Mortgage Corporation.

Equity Residential, a real estate investment trust (REIT), engages in the acquisition, development, and management of multifamily properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2007, it owned and invested in 579 properties in 24 states and the District of Columbia consisting of 152,821 units. The company qualifies as a REIT for federal income tax purposes. As a REIT, it would not be subject to federal income tax to the extent that it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its shareholders. Equity Residential was founded in 1966 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.