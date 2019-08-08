Reviewing Equity LifeStyle Properties Inc. (ELS)’s and Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN)’s results

Equity LifeStyle Properties Inc. (NYSE:ELS) and Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN) compete with each other in the REIT – Residential sector. We will analyze and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Equity LifeStyle Properties Inc. 117 11.57 N/A 2.78 44.68 Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT 11 20.49 N/A 0.13 85.41

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Equity LifeStyle Properties Inc. and Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Equity LifeStyle Properties Inc. When company has lower P/E means it is more affordable than its counterpart presently. Equity LifeStyle Properties Inc. is thus presently the affordable of the two stocks because it has a lower P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Equity LifeStyle Properties Inc. and Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Equity LifeStyle Properties Inc. 0.00% 19.1% 5.5% Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT 0.00% 1% 0.1%

Risk & Volatility

A 0.27 beta means Equity LifeStyle Properties Inc.’s volatility is 73.00% less than Standard & Poor’s 500’s volatility. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT’s 0.83 beta is the reason why it is 17.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Analyst Recommendations

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Equity LifeStyle Properties Inc. and Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Equity LifeStyle Properties Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT 0 0 1 3.00

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT on the other hand boasts of a $12.5 consensus target price and a 14.16% potential upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Equity LifeStyle Properties Inc. and Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT are owned by institutional investors at 97.4% and 63.5% respectively. 1.8% are Equity LifeStyle Properties Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 2.4% of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Equity LifeStyle Properties Inc. 0.56% 1.69% 5.92% 19.33% 38.41% 27.92% Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT 0.62% 5.48% -2.57% -1.98% 1.7% 11.05%

For the past year Equity LifeStyle Properties Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT.

Summary

Equity LifeStyle Properties Inc. beats on 7 of the 10 factors Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT.

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT, a real estate investment trust, specializes in acquiring, investing in, and managing residential mortgage-and real estate-related assets. It acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), including agency pools and agency collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs); and non-agency RMBS comprising non-agency CMOs, such as investment grade and non-investment grade. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust. As a result, it would not be subject to corporate income tax on that portion of its net income that is distributed to shareholders. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT was founded in 2012 and is based in Old Greenwich, Connecticut.