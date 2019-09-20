Reviewing Equity Commonwealth (EQC)’s and Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE)’s results

As REIT – Office companies, Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) and Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Equity Commonwealth
|33
|24.89
|N/A
|2.30
|14.59
|Washington Real Estate Investment Trust
|27
|6.61
|N/A
|0.22
|121.95
Table 1 demonstrates Equity Commonwealth and Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Equity Commonwealth. The business with a lower price-to-earnings ratio is presently more affordable of the two stocks. Equity Commonwealth’s shares have been trading at lower price-to-earnings ratio which means it is presently more affordable than Washington Real Estate Investment Trust.
Profitability
Table 2 shows the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Equity Commonwealth
|0.00%
|9.1%
|7.8%
|Washington Real Estate Investment Trust
|0.00%
|2.4%
|1%
Volatility & Risk
Equity Commonwealth’s 0.25 beta indicates that its volatility is 75.00% less volatile than that of S&P 500. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s 0.95 beta is the reason why it is 5.00% less volatile than S&P 500.
Analyst Ratings
The Ratings and Recommendations for Equity Commonwealth and Washington Real Estate Investment Trust are featured in the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Equity Commonwealth
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Washington Real Estate Investment Trust
|0
|1
|0
|2.00
Competitively Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has a consensus target price of $28, with potential upside of 1.67%.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
The shares of both Equity Commonwealth and Washington Real Estate Investment Trust are owned by institutional investors at 99.1% and 89.7% respectively. 0.7% are Equity Commonwealth’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, 1% are Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Equity Commonwealth
|0.96%
|3.45%
|4.97%
|4.64%
|16.5%
|11.9%
|Washington Real Estate Investment Trust
|-2.67%
|0.52%
|-4.19%
|7.11%
|-9.41%
|17.17%
For the past year Equity Commonwealth was less bullish than Washington Real Estate Investment Trust.
Summary
Equity Commonwealth beats Washington Real Estate Investment Trust on 7 of the 10 factors.
