Reviewing Equity Commonwealth (EQC)’s and Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE)’s results

As REIT – Office companies, Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) and Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Equity Commonwealth 33 24.89 N/A 2.30 14.59 Washington Real Estate Investment Trust 27 6.61 N/A 0.22 121.95

Table 1 demonstrates Equity Commonwealth and Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Equity Commonwealth. The business with a lower price-to-earnings ratio is presently more affordable of the two stocks. Equity Commonwealth’s shares have been trading at lower price-to-earnings ratio which means it is presently more affordable than Washington Real Estate Investment Trust.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Equity Commonwealth 0.00% 9.1% 7.8% Washington Real Estate Investment Trust 0.00% 2.4% 1%

Volatility & Risk

Equity Commonwealth’s 0.25 beta indicates that its volatility is 75.00% less volatile than that of S&P 500. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s 0.95 beta is the reason why it is 5.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Equity Commonwealth and Washington Real Estate Investment Trust are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Equity Commonwealth 0 0 0 0.00 Washington Real Estate Investment Trust 0 1 0 2.00

Competitively Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has a consensus target price of $28, with potential upside of 1.67%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Equity Commonwealth and Washington Real Estate Investment Trust are owned by institutional investors at 99.1% and 89.7% respectively. 0.7% are Equity Commonwealth’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, 1% are Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Equity Commonwealth 0.96% 3.45% 4.97% 4.64% 16.5% 11.9% Washington Real Estate Investment Trust -2.67% 0.52% -4.19% 7.11% -9.41% 17.17%

For the past year Equity Commonwealth was less bullish than Washington Real Estate Investment Trust.

Summary

Equity Commonwealth beats Washington Real Estate Investment Trust on 7 of the 10 factors.