Reviewing Equity Bancshares Inc. (EQBK)’s and Its Peers results

We are contrasting Equity Bancshares Inc. (NASDAQ:EQBK) and its rivals on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They are Regional – Midwest Banks companies, competing one another.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Equity Bancshares Inc. has 66.8% of its shares held by institutional investors & an average of 59.06% institutional ownership for its rivals. 4.1% of Equity Bancshares Inc. shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.67% of all Regional – Midwest Banks companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have Equity Bancshares Inc. and its rivals’ net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Equity Bancshares Inc. 0.00% 8.00% 0.90% Industry Average 27.12% 10.05% 1.12%

Earnings & Valuation

In next table we are contrasting Equity Bancshares Inc. and its rivals’ net income, gross revenue and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Equity Bancshares Inc. N/A 28 16.72 Industry Average 305.24M 1.13B 14.97

Equity Bancshares Inc. has lower revenue, but higher P/E Ratio than its rivals. The business has a higher price-to-earnings ratio which is presently more expensive in contrast to its rivals.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows summary of current ratings for Equity Bancshares Inc. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Equity Bancshares Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 2.17 1.40 2.66

As a group, Regional – Midwest Banks companies have a potential upside of 4.73%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Equity Bancshares Inc. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Equity Bancshares Inc. 2% -2.75% 0.46% -17.12% -34.28% -24.85% Industry Average 1.71% 2.78% 4.07% 7.89% 5.97% 13.23%

For the past year Equity Bancshares Inc. has -24.85% weaker performance while Equity Bancshares Inc.’s rivals have 13.23% stronger performance.

Volatility and Risk

Equity Bancshares Inc. is 57.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 0.43. Competitively, Equity Bancshares Inc.’s rivals are 18.24% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 0.82 beta.

Dividends

Equity Bancshares Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Equity Bancshares Inc.’s peers beat Equity Bancshares Inc. on 4 of the 5 factors.