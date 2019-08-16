Reviewing Equity Bancshares Inc. (EQBK)’s and Its Peers results

We are contrasting Equity Bancshares Inc. (NASDAQ:EQBK) and its rivals on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They are Regional – Midwest Banks companies, competing one another.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Equity Bancshares Inc. has 66.8% of its shares held by institutional investors & an average of 59.06% institutional ownership for its rivals. 4.1% of Equity Bancshares Inc. shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.67% of all Regional – Midwest Banks companies shares are held by company insiders.
Profitability
On first table we have Equity Bancshares Inc. and its rivals’ net margins, return on assets and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Equity Bancshares Inc.
|0.00%
|8.00%
|0.90%
|Industry Average
|27.12%
|10.05%
|1.12%
Earnings & Valuation
In next table we are contrasting Equity Bancshares Inc. and its rivals’ net income, gross revenue and valuation.
|Net Income
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Equity Bancshares Inc.
|N/A
|28
|16.72
|Industry Average
|305.24M
|1.13B
|14.97
Equity Bancshares Inc. has lower revenue, but higher P/E Ratio than its rivals. The business has a higher price-to-earnings ratio which is presently more expensive in contrast to its rivals.
Analyst Ratings
Table 3 shows summary of current ratings for Equity Bancshares Inc. and its rivals.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Equity Bancshares Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Industry Average
|1.00
|2.17
|1.40
|2.66
As a group, Regional – Midwest Banks companies have a potential upside of 4.73%.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Equity Bancshares Inc. and its rivals.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Equity Bancshares Inc.
|2%
|-2.75%
|0.46%
|-17.12%
|-34.28%
|-24.85%
|Industry Average
|1.71%
|2.78%
|4.07%
|7.89%
|5.97%
|13.23%
For the past year Equity Bancshares Inc. has -24.85% weaker performance while Equity Bancshares Inc.’s rivals have 13.23% stronger performance.
Volatility and Risk
Equity Bancshares Inc. is 57.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 0.43. Competitively, Equity Bancshares Inc.’s rivals are 18.24% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 0.82 beta.
Dividends
Equity Bancshares Inc. does not pay a dividend.
Summary
Equity Bancshares Inc.’s peers beat Equity Bancshares Inc. on 4 of the 5 factors.
