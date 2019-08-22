Reviewing Equinor ASA (EQNR)’s and Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO)’s results

We are comparing Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) and Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They both are Major Integrated Oil & Gas companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Equinor ASA 21 0.76 N/A 2.47 7.22 Imperial Oil Limited 27 0.00 N/A 2.00 13.68

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Equinor ASA and Imperial Oil Limited. Imperial Oil Limited appears to has lower earnings, but higher revenue than Equinor ASA. When business has lower price-to-earnings means it is more affordable than its counterpart presently. Equinor ASA has been trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Imperial Oil Limited, which means that it is at the moment the more affordable of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Equinor ASA 0.00% 18.8% 6.9% Imperial Oil Limited 0.00% 8.7% 5%

Risk and Volatility

A 0.91 beta means Equinor ASA’s volatility is 9.00% less than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. Imperial Oil Limited’s 0.91 beta is the reason why it is 9.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Equinor ASA’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1.4 and 1.2 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Imperial Oil Limited are 1.2 and 1 respectively. Equinor ASA therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Imperial Oil Limited.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 5.6% of Equinor ASA shares and 18.1% of Imperial Oil Limited shares. Insiders owned 67.3% of Equinor ASA shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 69.6% of Imperial Oil Limited’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Equinor ASA -6.11% -10.95% -18.15% -21.16% -32.02% -15.87% Imperial Oil Limited -3.49% -0.54% -4.73% -3.32% -19.06% 8.18%

For the past year Equinor ASA has -15.87% weaker performance while Imperial Oil Limited has 8.18% stronger performance.

Summary

Equinor ASA beats Imperial Oil Limited on 6 of the 10 factors.

Equinor ASA, an energy company, explores for, produces, transports, refines, and markets petroleum and petroleum-derived products, and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. The company operates through Development & Production Norway; Development & Production USA; Development & Production International; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; New Energy Solutions; Technology, Projects & Drilling; Exploration; and Global Strategy & Business Development segments. It also transports, processes, manufactures, markets, and trades in oil and gas commodities, such as crude and condensate products, gas liquids, natural gas, and liquefied natural gas; markets and trades in electricity and emission rights; and operates refineries, processing and power plants, and terminals. In addition, the company develops wind, and carbon capture and storage projects, as well as offers other renewable energy and low-carbon energy solutions. As of December 31, 2017, it had proved oil and gas reserves of 5,367 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was formerly known as Statoil ASA and changed its name to Equinor ASA in May 2018. Equinor ASA was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Stavanger, Norway.

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2016, the Upstream segment had 319 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves. The Downstream segment is involved in the transportation and refining of crude oil, as well as blending, distribution, and marketing of refined products. This segment also maintains a distribution system to handle bulk and packaged petroleum products moving from refineries to market by pipeline, tanker, rail, and road transport; and owns and operates natural gas liquids and products pipelines in Alberta, Manitoba, and Ontario, as well as holds interests in crude oil and products pipeline companies. In addition, this segment sells petroleum products under the Esso and Mobil brands to motoring public through approximately 1,700 Esso retail service stations. It supplies petroleum products to large industrial and transportation customers, independent marketers, and resellers, as well as other refiners serving agriculture, residential heating, and commercial markets through branded resellers. The Chemical segment manufactures and markets various petrochemicals, including benzene, aromatic and aliphatic solvents, plasticizer intermediates, and polyethylene resins. Imperial Oil Limited was founded in 1880 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada. Imperial Oil Limited is a subsidiary of Exxon Mobil Corporation.