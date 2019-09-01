Reviewing Equinor ASA (EQNR)’s and Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC)’s results

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) and Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC), both competing one another are Major Integrated Oil & Gas companies. We will compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Equinor ASA 20 0.76 N/A 2.47 7.22 Ecopetrol S.A. 19 0.00 N/A 1.77 10.14

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Equinor ASA and Ecopetrol S.A. Ecopetrol S.A. seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Equinor ASA. The business that is presently more affordable of the two stocks is the one that has a lower price-to-earnings ratio. Equinor ASA’s current price-to-earnings ratio is lower than that of Ecopetrol S.A., which means that it is the affordable of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) and Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Equinor ASA 0.00% 18.8% 6.9% Ecopetrol S.A. 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk and Volatility

Equinor ASA has a 0.91 beta, while its volatility is 9.00%, thus making it less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Ecopetrol S.A.’s 1.55 beta is the reason why it is 55.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Equinor ASA is 1.4 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1.2. The Current Ratio of rival Ecopetrol S.A. is 1.1 and its Quick Ratio is has 0.9. Equinor ASA is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Ecopetrol S.A.

Analyst Ratings

Equinor ASA and Ecopetrol S.A. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Equinor ASA 0 0 0 0.00 Ecopetrol S.A. 0 1 0 2.00

Meanwhile, Ecopetrol S.A.’s average target price is $20, while its potential upside is 26.66%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Equinor ASA and Ecopetrol S.A. are owned by institutional investors at 5.6% and 3% respectively. 67.3% are Equinor ASA’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 1% of Ecopetrol S.A.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Equinor ASA -6.11% -10.95% -18.15% -21.16% -32.02% -15.87% Ecopetrol S.A. -4.22% -4.22% -0.77% -2.61% -16.29% 12.91%

For the past year Equinor ASA has -15.87% weaker performance while Ecopetrol S.A. has 12.91% stronger performance.

Summary

Equinor ASA beats on 8 of the 11 factors Ecopetrol S.A.

Equinor ASA, an energy company, explores for, produces, transports, refines, and markets petroleum and petroleum-derived products, and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. The company operates through Development & Production Norway; Development & Production USA; Development & Production International; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; New Energy Solutions; Technology, Projects & Drilling; Exploration; and Global Strategy & Business Development segments. It also transports, processes, manufactures, markets, and trades in oil and gas commodities, such as crude and condensate products, gas liquids, natural gas, and liquefied natural gas; markets and trades in electricity and emission rights; and operates refineries, processing and power plants, and terminals. In addition, the company develops wind, and carbon capture and storage projects, as well as offers other renewable energy and low-carbon energy solutions. As of December 31, 2017, it had proved oil and gas reserves of 5,367 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was formerly known as Statoil ASA and changed its name to Equinor ASA in May 2018. Equinor ASA was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Stavanger, Norway.

Ecopetrol S.A. operates as an integrated oil company. It operates through three segments: Exploration and Production; Transport and Logistics; and Refining, Petrochemical and Biofuels. The company produces crude oil and gas; and engages in the extraction, collection, treatment, storage and pumping, or compression of hydrocarbons. It also transports and distributes hydrocarbons, derivatives, and products. The company has 8,500 kilometers of transportation pipeline systems. In addition, it commercializes crude oils and by-products, including fuel oil, virgin naphtha, cracked naphtha, and aviation gasoline, and others; produces and markets polypropylene resin, compounds, and master batches; provides financing services; and offers refined and petrochemical products, as well as industrial service sales to customers. The company was formerly known as Empresa Colombiana de PetrÃ³leos and changed its name to Ecopetrol S.A. in June 2003. Ecopetrol S.A. was founded in 1948 and is based in BogotÃ¡, Colombia.