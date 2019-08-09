Reviewing Equinix Inc. (REIT) (EQIX)’s and Net Element Inc. (NASDAQ:NETE)’s results

Since Equinix Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:REIT) and Net Element Inc. (NASDAQ:NETE) are part of the Internet Software & Services industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Equinix Inc. (REIT) 465 9.27 N/A 5.12 98.07 Net Element Inc. 5 0.23 N/A -1.15 0.00

In table 1 we can see Equinix Inc. (REIT) and Net Element Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Equinix Inc. (REIT) and Net Element Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Equinix Inc. (REIT) 0.00% 5.7% 2% Net Element Inc. 0.00% -47.6% -17.6%

Risk & Volatility

Equinix Inc. (REIT) is 27.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 0.73. Competitively, Net Element Inc.’s beta is 1.27 which is 27.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Equinix Inc. (REIT)’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1.6 and 1.6 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Net Element Inc. are 0.7 and 0.7 respectively. Equinix Inc. (REIT) therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Net Element Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Equinix Inc. (REIT) and Net Element Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 96.08% and 14.8% respectively. About 0.3% of Equinix Inc. (REIT)’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, 11.7% are Net Element Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Equinix Inc. (REIT) -1.22% -0.56% 11.58% 31.09% 16.05% 42.42% Net Element Inc. -3.92% -19.47% -33.45% -36.88% -48.53% -35.66%

For the past year Equinix Inc. (REIT) has 42.42% stronger performance while Net Element Inc. has -35.66% weaker performance.

Summary

Equinix Inc. (REIT) beats on 8 of the 8 factors Net Element Inc.

Equinix, Inc. is a publicly owned real estate investment trust. It provides data center services to protect and connect the information assets for the enterprises, financial services companies, and content and network providers primarily in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides colocation services and related offerings, including operations space, storage space, cabinets, and power for customersÂ’ colocation needs; interconnection services comprising physical cross connect/direct interconnections, Equinix Internet Exchange, Equinix Cloud Exchange, Equinix Metro Connect, and Internet connectivity services; and managed IT infrastructure services, including installation of customer equipment and cabling, as well as equipment rebooting and power cycling, card swapping, and emergency equipment replacement services. Equinix, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

Net Element, Inc. operates as a financial technology and value-added solutions company worldwide. It operates in three segments: North America Transaction Solutions, Mobile Solutions, and Online Solutions. The North America Transaction Solutions segment provides technology and services that businesses require to accept cashless transaction for retail card-present, e-commerce, or card-not-present mail order/telephone order transactions; and Aptito, a cloud-based point of sale (POS) platform, which includes hospitality, mobile POS, and small to medium sized business retail POS applications, as well as offers mobile payment and merchant back office reporting services, and merchant performance analytical tools. The Mobile Solutions segment provides an integrated mobile billing and mobile commerce solution for digital merchants, such as social networks, game developers, online magazines, mobile applications, and digital media operators to monetize their content in a mobile environment. It also offers various mobile payment solutions for Web services and mobile applications. This segment enables mobile users to pay for purchases through mobile devices, interactive devices, or Web without a credit card or a bank account. The Online Solutions segment operates PayOnline, a software-as-a-service suite of solutions for electronic and mobile commerce gateway and payment processing platform that facilitate payment acceptance and processing through point-to-point encryption and tokenization solutions. It operates in North America, the Russian Federation, and the Commonwealth of Independent States. The company was formerly known as Net Element International, Inc. and changed its name to Net Element, Inc. in December 2013. Net Element, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in North Miami Beach, Florida.