Reviewing Equillium Inc. (EQ)’s and Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB)’s results

Equillium Inc. (NASDAQ:EQ) and Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Equillium Inc. 6 0.00 N/A -1.27 0.00 Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. 24 0.00 N/A -1.95 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Equillium Inc. and Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Equillium Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Equillium Inc. is 20.5 while its Quick Ratio stands at 20.5. The Current Ratio of rival Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. is 13.3 and its Quick Ratio is has 13.3. Equillium Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Equillium Inc. and Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Equillium Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Meanwhile, Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc.’s consensus price target is $37, while its potential upside is 19.55%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 27.7% of Equillium Inc. shares and 34% of Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. shares. Insiders owned 14.76% of Equillium Inc. shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 51.22% of Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Equillium Inc. -17.84% -24.63% -35.84% -50.3% 0% -49.75% Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. -2.7% -2.14% -1.37% 10.36% 0% 9.98%

For the past year Equillium Inc. had bearish trend while Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. beats Equillium Inc. on 3 of the 5 factors.

Equillium, Inc., a biotechnology company, develops products for autoimmune and inflammatory, or immuno-inflammatory disorders with unmet medical need. Its primary product candidate is EQ001, a clinical-stage monoclonal antibody that targets the novel immune checkpoint receptor CD6, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of acute graft-versus-host disease and asthma. The company was formerly known as Attenuate Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Equillium, Inc. in May 2017. Equillium, Inc. was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel antibody therapeutic products for cancer treatment in the United States. It is developing naxitamab for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory, high-risk neuroblastoma, as well as other GD2 positive tumors; and omburtamab for the treatment of pediatric patients with central nervous system/leptomeningeal metastases, desmoplastic small round cell tumors, diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma, and other B7-H3 positive tumors. The company has a license and research collaboration agreement with Memorial Sloan-Kettering Cancer Center. Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in New York, New York.