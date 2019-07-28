Reviewing Equillium Inc. (EQ)’s and XBiotech Inc. (NASDAQ:XBIT)’s results

As Biotechnology companies, Equillium Inc. (NASDAQ:EQ) and XBiotech Inc. (NASDAQ:XBIT) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Equillium Inc. 7 0.00 N/A -0.95 0.00 XBiotech Inc. 8 0.00 N/A -0.64 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Equillium Inc. and XBiotech Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Equillium Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% XBiotech Inc. 0.00% -51.9% -48.9%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Equillium Inc. is 33.1 while its Quick Ratio stands at 33.1. The Current Ratio of rival XBiotech Inc. is 4.6 and its Quick Ratio is has 4.6. Equillium Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than XBiotech Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is given Equillium Inc. and XBiotech Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Equillium Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 XBiotech Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively XBiotech Inc. has an average target price of $13, with potential upside of 84.14%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 28.2% of Equillium Inc. shares and 13.5% of XBiotech Inc. shares. Equillium Inc.’s share held by insiders are 14.76%. Competitively, 37.8% are XBiotech Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Equillium Inc. -0.49% -0.17% -15.5% -63.33% 0% -25.86% XBiotech Inc. -1.05% 4.56% 14.22% 144.16% 114.12% 85.04%

For the past year Equillium Inc. had bearish trend while XBiotech Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

XBiotech Inc. beats on 4 of the 7 factors Equillium Inc.

Equillium, Inc., a biotechnology company, develops products for autoimmune and inflammatory, or immuno-inflammatory disorders with unmet medical need. Its primary product candidate is EQ001, a clinical-stage monoclonal antibody that targets the novel immune checkpoint receptor CD6, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of acute graft-versus-host disease and asthma. The company was formerly known as Attenuate Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Equillium, Inc. in May 2017. Equillium, Inc. was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

XBiotech Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering and developing True Human monoclonal antibodies for treating various diseases. The companyÂ’s lead product is Xilonix, which is also known as MABp1, a therapeutic antibody that neutralizes interleukin-1 alpha, which has completed Phase III clinical trial in Europe for the treatment of symptomatic and advanced colorectal cancer. It has also investigating its lead product candidate in various clinical trials for other inflammatory conditions, including vascular disease, type II diabetes, acne, psoriasis, pyoderma gangrenosum, and hidradenitis suppurativa, as well as staphylococcus aureus infection, influenza, and clostridium difficile infection diseases. XBiotech, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.