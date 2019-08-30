Reviewing Equillium Inc. (EQ)’s and Spark Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCE)’s results

Both Equillium Inc. (NASDAQ:EQ) and Spark Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCE) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Equillium Inc. 6 0.00 N/A -1.27 0.00 Spark Therapeutics Inc. 103 64.28 N/A -2.36 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Equillium Inc. and Spark Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Equillium Inc. (NASDAQ:EQ) and Spark Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCE)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Equillium Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Spark Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -16.7% -11%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Equillium Inc. are 20.5 and 20.5. Competitively, Spark Therapeutics Inc. has 5.9 and 5.6 for Current and Quick Ratio. Equillium Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Spark Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Equillium Inc. and Spark Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Equillium Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Spark Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Competitively Spark Therapeutics Inc. has an average target price of $115, with potential upside of 18.06%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 27.7% of Equillium Inc. shares and 88.2% of Spark Therapeutics Inc. shares. Insiders owned 14.76% of Equillium Inc. shares. Competitively, 7.2% are Spark Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Equillium Inc. -17.84% -24.63% -35.84% -50.3% 0% -49.75% Spark Therapeutics Inc. 3.31% -2.42% -5.69% 117.62% 36.68% 155.54%

For the past year Equillium Inc. had bearish trend while Spark Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend.

Equillium, Inc., a biotechnology company, develops products for autoimmune and inflammatory, or immuno-inflammatory disorders with unmet medical need. Its primary product candidate is EQ001, a clinical-stage monoclonal antibody that targets the novel immune checkpoint receptor CD6, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of acute graft-versus-host disease and asthma. The company was formerly known as Attenuate Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Equillium, Inc. in May 2017. Equillium, Inc. was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Spark Therapeutics, Inc. focuses on the development of gene therapy products for patients suffering from debilitating genetic diseases. Its products include voretigene neparvovec, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of genetic blinding conditions called inherited retinal diseases caused by non sex-linked, autosomal recessive, or biallelic mutations in the RPE65 gene; and SPK-CHM that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of choroideremia. The company's products also comprise SPK-7001 that is in Phase 1/2 trial for choroideremia; SPK-9001, which is in Phase 1/2 trial for hemophilia B; and SPK-8011 that is in Phase 1/2 trial hemophilia A. In addition, its product candidates and development programs include SPK-FVIII program to treat hemophilia A; SPK-TPP1 program for the treatment of a form of Batten disease and Huntington's disease; RhoNova for the treatment of rhodopsin-linked autosomal dominant retinitis pigmentosa; and SPK-LHON for treating Leber hereditary optic neuropathy, as well as preclinical programs in development for the treatment of rare genetic blinding conditions, hematologic disorders, and other neurodegenerative diseases. The company has collaboration agreement with Pfizer, Inc. for the development and commercialization of SPK-FIX product candidates in its gene therapy program for the treatment of hemophilia B. Spark Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.