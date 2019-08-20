Reviewing Equillium Inc. (EQ)’s and PDL BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:PDLI)’s results

Both Equillium Inc. (NASDAQ:EQ) and PDL BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:PDLI) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Equillium Inc. 6 0.00 N/A -1.27 0.00 PDL BioPharma Inc. 3 2.73 N/A -0.42 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Equillium Inc. and PDL BioPharma Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Equillium Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% PDL BioPharma Inc. 0.00% -8.9% -6.7%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Equillium Inc. are 20.5 and 20.5. Competitively, PDL BioPharma Inc. has 11 and 10.7 for Current and Quick Ratio. Equillium Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than PDL BioPharma Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Equillium Inc. and PDL BioPharma Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 27.7% and 98.5% respectively. Insiders held roughly 14.76% of Equillium Inc.’s shares. Competitively, 0.6% are PDL BioPharma Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Equillium Inc. -17.84% -24.63% -35.84% -50.3% 0% -49.75% PDL BioPharma Inc. -7.99% -6.19% -10% -10% 14.74% -0.69%

For the past year Equillium Inc. was more bearish than PDL BioPharma Inc.

Summary

Equillium Inc. beats on 4 of the 7 factors PDL BioPharma Inc.

Equillium, Inc., a biotechnology company, develops products for autoimmune and inflammatory, or immuno-inflammatory disorders with unmet medical need. Its primary product candidate is EQ001, a clinical-stage monoclonal antibody that targets the novel immune checkpoint receptor CD6, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of acute graft-versus-host disease and asthma. The company was formerly known as Attenuate Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Equillium, Inc. in May 2017. Equillium, Inc. was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

PDL BioPharma, Inc. acquires and manages companies, products, royalty agreements, and debt facilities in the biotech, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Income Generating Assets and Product Sales. The Income Generating Assets segment consists of royalties from issued patents covering the humanization of antibodies, including Avastin, Herceptin, Xolair, Lucentis, Perjeta, Kadcyla, and Tysabri; and notes and other long-term receivables, royalty rights, hybrid notes/royalties receivable, and equity investments in healthcare companies. The Product Sales segment, through its equity and loan investments, manufactures, markets, and sells prescription pharmaceutical products under the Tekturna and Tekturna HCT names in the United States; and Rasilez and Rasilez HCT names internationally for the treatment of hypertension. This segment sells its products primarily to wholesalers. The company was formerly known as Protein Design Labs, Inc. and changed its name to PDL BioPharma, Inc. in 2006. PDL BioPharma, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Incline Village, Nevada.