Reviewing Equillium Inc. (EQ)’s and Orchard Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ORTX)’s results

We are comparing Equillium Inc. (NASDAQ:EQ) and Orchard Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ORTX) on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Equillium Inc. 7 0.00 N/A -0.95 0.00 Orchard Therapeutics plc 16 562.84 N/A -2.68 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Equillium Inc. and Orchard Therapeutics plc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Equillium Inc. and Orchard Therapeutics plc’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Equillium Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Orchard Therapeutics plc 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Equillium Inc.’s Current Ratio is 33.1 while its Quick Ratio is 33.1. On the competitive side is, Orchard Therapeutics plc which has a 7.4 Current Ratio and a 7.4 Quick Ratio. Equillium Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Orchard Therapeutics plc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Equillium Inc. and Orchard Therapeutics plc has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 28.2% and 57.8%. About 14.76% of Equillium Inc.’s share are held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Equillium Inc. -0.49% -0.17% -15.5% -63.33% 0% -25.86% Orchard Therapeutics plc -1.56% -1.76% 35.56% 33.97% 0% 24.35%

For the past year Equillium Inc. had bearish trend while Orchard Therapeutics plc had bullish trend.

Summary

Orchard Therapeutics plc beats on 3 of the 5 factors Equillium Inc.

Equillium, Inc., a biotechnology company, develops products for autoimmune and inflammatory, or immuno-inflammatory disorders with unmet medical need. Its primary product candidate is EQ001, a clinical-stage monoclonal antibody that targets the novel immune checkpoint receptor CD6, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of acute graft-versus-host disease and asthma. The company was formerly known as Attenuate Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Equillium, Inc. in May 2017. Equillium, Inc. was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.