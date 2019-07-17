Reviewing Equillium Inc. (EQ)’s and INmune Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:INMB)’s results

Equillium Inc. (NASDAQ:EQ) and INmune Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:INMB) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Equillium Inc. 7 0.00 N/A -0.95 0.00 INmune Bio Inc. 9 0.00 N/A -1.28 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Equillium Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% INmune Bio Inc. 0.00% -70.4% -69%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Equillium Inc. are 33.1 and 33.1. Competitively, INmune Bio Inc. has 1 and 1 for Current and Quick Ratio. Equillium Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than INmune Bio Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Equillium Inc. and INmune Bio Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 28.2% and 7.2% respectively. Insiders held roughly 14.76% of Equillium Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 59.8% of INmune Bio Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Equillium Inc. -0.49% -0.17% -15.5% -63.33% 0% -25.86% INmune Bio Inc. 1.94% 4.81% 41.04% 0% 0% 35.92%

For the past year Equillium Inc. had bearish trend while INmune Bio Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Equillium, Inc., a biotechnology company, develops products for autoimmune and inflammatory, or immuno-inflammatory disorders with unmet medical need. Its primary product candidate is EQ001, a clinical-stage monoclonal antibody that targets the novel immune checkpoint receptor CD6, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of acute graft-versus-host disease and asthma. The company was formerly known as Attenuate Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Equillium, Inc. in May 2017. Equillium, Inc. was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.