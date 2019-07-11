Reviewing Equillium Inc. (EQ)’s and Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND)’s results

Equillium Inc. (NASDAQ:EQ) and Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Equillium Inc. 7 0.00 N/A -0.95 0.00 Ascendis Pharma A/S 103 0.00 N/A -3.58 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Equillium Inc. and Ascendis Pharma A/S.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Equillium Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Ascendis Pharma A/S 0.00% -41.2% -37.5%

Liquidity

Equillium Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 33.1 and 33.1 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Ascendis Pharma A/S are 7.5 and 7.5 respectively. Equillium Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Ascendis Pharma A/S.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Equillium Inc. and Ascendis Pharma A/S are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Equillium Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Ascendis Pharma A/S 0 0 7 3.00

Competitively Ascendis Pharma A/S has an average price target of $158, with potential upside of 38.43%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 28.2% of Equillium Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 85% of Ascendis Pharma A/S are owned by institutional investors. 14.76% are Equillium Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Equillium Inc. -0.49% -0.17% -15.5% -63.33% 0% -25.86% Ascendis Pharma A/S -2.18% 7.72% 73.07% 92.19% 84.7% 94.43%

For the past year Equillium Inc. has -25.86% weaker performance while Ascendis Pharma A/S has 94.43% stronger performance.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors Equillium Inc. beats Ascendis Pharma A/S.

Equillium, Inc., a biotechnology company, develops products for autoimmune and inflammatory, or immuno-inflammatory disorders with unmet medical need. Its primary product candidate is EQ001, a clinical-stage monoclonal antibody that targets the novel immune checkpoint receptor CD6, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of acute graft-versus-host disease and asthma. The company was formerly known as Attenuate Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Equillium, Inc. in May 2017. Equillium, Inc. was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops various prodrug therapies to treat unmet medical needs. It is developing TransCon human growth hormone, which is in Phase III clinical study in children to treat growth hormone deficiency; and TransCon Treprostinil that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension, a life-threatening disease characterized by elevated blood pressure in the pulmonary arteries. The company is also developing TransCon Peptides for the treatment of diabetes; TransCon ranibizumab, a compound to support injection of ranibizumab in ophthalmology; TransCon parathyroid hormone for treating hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon C-type natriuretic peptide for the treatment of achondroplasia. It has strategic collaborations with Sanofi and Genentech. Ascendis Pharma A/S was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Hellerup, Denmark.