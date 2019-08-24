Reviewing Equifax Inc. (EFX)’s and Yirendai Ltd. (NYSE:YRD)’s results

We will be comparing the differences between Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) and Yirendai Ltd. (NYSE:YRD) as far as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Credit Services industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Equifax Inc. 125 5.04 N/A -3.53 0.00 Yirendai Ltd. 13 0.00 N/A 2.21 5.07

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Equifax Inc. and Yirendai Ltd.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Equifax Inc. 0.00% -14.9% -5.8% Yirendai Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0%

Volatility & Risk

A 1.25 beta means Equifax Inc.’s volatility is 25.00% more than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. Competitively, Yirendai Ltd. is 161.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 2.61 beta.

Analyst Ratings

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Equifax Inc. and Yirendai Ltd.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Equifax Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Yirendai Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00

Equifax Inc.’s downside potential is -45.33% at a $77.5 average price target.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Equifax Inc. and Yirendai Ltd. are owned by institutional investors at 96.9% and 7.2% respectively. About 0.5% of Equifax Inc.’s share are held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Equifax Inc. -2.22% 2.4% 11.75% 31.34% 10.78% 49.35% Yirendai Ltd. -4.6% -19.09% -26.57% 1.82% -37.87% 4.09%

For the past year Equifax Inc. was more bullish than Yirendai Ltd.

Summary

On 5 of the 9 factors Equifax Inc. beats Yirendai Ltd.

Equifax Inc. provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), International, Workforce Solutions, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage loan origination information; financial marketing; and identity management services. The International segment provides information service products, which include consumer and commercial services, such as credit and financial information, and credit scoring and modeling; and credit and other marketing products and services, as well as offers information, technology, and services to support debt collections and recovery management. The Workforce Solutions segment provides employment, income, and social security number verification services; and payroll-based transaction and employment tax management services. The Global Consumer Solutions segment offers credit information, credit monitoring, and identity theft protection products directly to consumers through the Internet and hard-copy formats. Equifax Inc. serves customers in financial service, mortgage, human resource, consumer, commercial, telecommunication, retail, automotive, utility, brokerage, healthcare, and insurance industries, as well as state and federal governments. It operates in the United States, Canada, Argentina, Brazil, Australia, New Zealand, Chile, Costa Rica, Ecuador, El Salvador, Honduras, Mexico, Paraguay, Uruguay, Peru, Portugal, the Republic of Ireland, Spain, the United Kingdom, Cambodia, Malaysia, India, Russia, and Singapore. Equifax Inc. was founded in 1899 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

Yirendai Ltd. operates as an online consumer finance marketplace that connects borrowers and investors primarily in the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China. It offers standard and fasttrack loan products. The company also provides investing tools. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in Beijing, the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China. Yirendai Ltd. is a subsidiary of Creditease Holdings (Cayman) Limited.