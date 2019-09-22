Reviewing Equifax Inc. (EFX)’s and Total System Services Inc. (NYSE:TSS)’s results

Both Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) and Total System Services Inc. (NYSE:TSS) are each other’s competitor in the Credit Services industry. Thus the compare of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Equifax Inc. 130 5.02 N/A -3.53 0.00 Total System Services Inc. 117 5.75 N/A 3.27 41.57

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Equifax Inc. 0.00% -14.9% -5.8% Total System Services Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Volatility & Risk

A 1.25 beta indicates that Equifax Inc. is 25.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500. Competitively, Total System Services Inc.’s beta is 0.83 which is 17.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

Equifax Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 0.5 and 0.5 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Total System Services Inc. are 2.2 and 2.1 respectively. Total System Services Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Equifax Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Equifax Inc. and Total System Services Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Equifax Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Total System Services Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

Equifax Inc.’s downside potential is -45.05% at a $77.5 average target price. Total System Services Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $124 average target price and a -6.96% potential downside. The results provided earlier shows that Total System Services Inc. appears more favorable than Equifax Inc., based on analyst view.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Equifax Inc. and Total System Services Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 96.9% and 81.3%. About 0.5% of Equifax Inc.’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.5% of Total System Services Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Equifax Inc. -2.22% 2.4% 11.75% 31.34% 10.78% 49.35% Total System Services Inc. 4.32% 3.63% 34.12% 50.33% 49.16% 66.96%

For the past year Equifax Inc. was less bullish than Total System Services Inc.

Summary

Total System Services Inc. beats Equifax Inc. on 8 of the 9 factors.

Equifax Inc. provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), International, Workforce Solutions, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage loan origination information; financial marketing; and identity management services. The International segment provides information service products, which include consumer and commercial services, such as credit and financial information, and credit scoring and modeling; and credit and other marketing products and services, as well as offers information, technology, and services to support debt collections and recovery management. The Workforce Solutions segment provides employment, income, and social security number verification services; and payroll-based transaction and employment tax management services. The Global Consumer Solutions segment offers credit information, credit monitoring, and identity theft protection products directly to consumers through the Internet and hard-copy formats. Equifax Inc. serves customers in financial service, mortgage, human resource, consumer, commercial, telecommunication, retail, automotive, utility, brokerage, healthcare, and insurance industries, as well as state and federal governments. It operates in the United States, Canada, Argentina, Brazil, Australia, New Zealand, Chile, Costa Rica, Ecuador, El Salvador, Honduras, Mexico, Paraguay, Uruguay, Peru, Portugal, the Republic of Ireland, Spain, the United Kingdom, Cambodia, Malaysia, India, Russia, and Singapore. Equifax Inc. was founded in 1899 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

Total System Services, Inc. provides payment processing, merchant, and related payment services to financial and nonfinancial institutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through four segments: North America Services, International Services, Merchant Services, and NetSpend. The company offers account processing and output services, including processing the card application, initiating service for the cardholder, processing card transaction for the issuing retailer or financial institution, and accumulating the account's transactions. It also provides fraud management services to monitor the unauthorized use of accounts; fraud detection systems for identifying fraudulent transactions; and other services, such as customized communication services to cardholders, and information verification services associated with granting credit, debt collection, and customer service. In addition, the company offers processing services, acquiring solutions, related systems, and integrated support services, which include processing various payment forms, such as credit, debit, prepaid, electronic benefit transfer, and electronic check; authorization and capture of transactions; clearing and settlement of transactions; information reporting services related to transactions; merchant billing services; and point-of-sale equipment sales and service. Further, it provides general purpose reloadable prepaid debit cards and payroll cards, as well as alternative financial services to underbanked and other consumers. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Columbus, Georgia.