Reviewing EQT Corporation (EQT)’s and WPX Energy Inc. (NYSE:WPX)’s results

Both EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT) and WPX Energy Inc. (NYSE:WPX) are each other’s competitor in the Independent Oil & Gas industry. Thus the compare of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EQT Corporation 19 0.83 N/A -3.28 0.00 WPX Energy Inc. 12 1.95 N/A 0.48 26.86

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of EQT Corporation and WPX Energy Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT) and WPX Energy Inc. (NYSE:WPX)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EQT Corporation 0.00% -4.2% -1.9% WPX Energy Inc. 0.00% 5.3% 2.6%

Volatility and Risk

EQT Corporation’s current beta is 0.68 and it happens to be 32.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, WPX Energy Inc.’s beta is 2.34 which is 134.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of EQT Corporation is 0.6 while its Current Ratio is 0.6. Meanwhile, WPX Energy Inc. has a Current Ratio of 0.7 while its Quick Ratio is 0.6. WPX Energy Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than EQT Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for EQT Corporation and WPX Energy Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score EQT Corporation 1 2 0 2.67 WPX Energy Inc. 0 1 3 2.75

EQT Corporation has a consensus target price of $16.67, and a 7.76% upside potential. Competitively WPX Energy Inc. has a consensus target price of $17.5, with potential upside of 60.85%. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, WPX Energy Inc. is looking more favorable than EQT Corporation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 0% of EQT Corporation shares and 99.9% of WPX Energy Inc. shares. About 0.4% of EQT Corporation’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, WPX Energy Inc. has 0.9% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) EQT Corporation 5.38% -0.19% 12.13% 10.22% -23.45% 14.03% WPX Energy Inc. 2.39% -11.45% 0.78% -17.37% -29.91% 13.13%

For the past year EQT Corporation has stronger performance than WPX Energy Inc.

Summary

On 8 of the 10 factors WPX Energy Inc. beats EQT Corporation.

EQT Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated energy company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: EQT Production, EQT Gathering, and EQT Transmission. The EQT Production segment engages in the exploration for, development, and production of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil primarily in the Appalachian Basin. As of December 31, 2016, this segment had 13.5 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGL, and crude oil reserves across approximately 3.6 million gross acres comprising approximately 790,000 gross acres in the Marcellus play. The EQT Gathering is involved in natural gas gathering activities. As of December 31, 2016, this segment operates approximately 300 miles of high pressure gathering lines with approximately 1.8 billion cubic feet of total firm gathering capacity and various interconnect points; and approximately 1,500 miles of FERC-regulated low pressure gathering lines. The EQT Transmission segment engages in natural gas transmission and storage activities. As of December 31, 2016, this segment operates approximately 950-mile FERC-regulated interstate pipeline that connects to six interstate pipelines and multiple distribution companies. EQT Corporation was founded in 1925 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

WPX Energy, Inc., an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company, engages in the exploitation and development of unconventional properties in the United States. The companyÂ’s principal areas of operation include the Delaware Basin in Texas and New Mexico; the Williston Basin in North Dakota; and the San Juan Basin in New Mexico and Colorado. As of December 31, 2016, it had proved reserves of 346 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company has a strategic partnership with Howard Midstream Energy Partners, LLC to develop oil gathering and natural gas processing infrastructure in the Stateline area of the PermianÂ’s Delaware Basin. WPX Energy, Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma.