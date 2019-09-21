Reviewing EQT Corporation (EQT)’s and Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD)’s results

EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT) and Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) are two firms in the Independent Oil & Gas that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EQT Corporation 17 0.63 N/A -3.28 0.00 Pioneer Natural Resources Company 143 2.42 N/A 6.71 20.56

Table 1 demonstrates EQT Corporation and Pioneer Natural Resources Company’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of EQT Corporation and Pioneer Natural Resources Company.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EQT Corporation 0.00% -3.2% -1.6% Pioneer Natural Resources Company 0.00% 9.6% 6.4%

Volatility & Risk

A beta of 0.56 shows that EQT Corporation is 44.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Pioneer Natural Resources Company’s 8.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 1.08 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of EQT Corporation is 1 while its Current Ratio is 1. Meanwhile, Pioneer Natural Resources Company has a Current Ratio of 1 while its Quick Ratio is 0.9. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than .

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for EQT Corporation and Pioneer Natural Resources Company.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score EQT Corporation 1 2 0 2.67 Pioneer Natural Resources Company 0 0 4 3.00

$16.5 is EQT Corporation’s average price target while its potential upside is 43.98%. On the other hand, Pioneer Natural Resources Company’s potential upside is 36.97% and its average price target is $184. The results from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that EQT Corporation seems more appealing than Pioneer Natural Resources Company.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both EQT Corporation and Pioneer Natural Resources Company are owned by institutional investors at 98.6% and 90.5% respectively. Insiders held roughly 0.4% of EQT Corporation’s shares. Comparatively, Pioneer Natural Resources Company has 0.8% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) EQT Corporation -5.09% -5.97% -24.75% -23.88% -44.14% -20.01% Pioneer Natural Resources Company -1.15% -8.75% -12.62% -2.45% -27.83% 4.96%

For the past year EQT Corporation has -20.01% weaker performance while Pioneer Natural Resources Company has 4.96% stronger performance.

Summary

Pioneer Natural Resources Company beats on 8 of the 9 factors EQT Corporation.

EQT Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated energy company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: EQT Production, EQT Gathering, and EQT Transmission. The EQT Production segment engages in the exploration for, development, and production of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil primarily in the Appalachian Basin. As of December 31, 2016, this segment had 13.5 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGL, and crude oil reserves across approximately 3.6 million gross acres comprising approximately 790,000 gross acres in the Marcellus play. The EQT Gathering is involved in natural gas gathering activities. As of December 31, 2016, this segment operates approximately 300 miles of high pressure gathering lines with approximately 1.8 billion cubic feet of total firm gathering capacity and various interconnect points; and approximately 1,500 miles of FERC-regulated low pressure gathering lines. The EQT Transmission segment engages in natural gas transmission and storage activities. As of December 31, 2016, this segment operates approximately 950-mile FERC-regulated interstate pipeline that connects to six interstate pipelines and multiple distribution companies. EQT Corporation was founded in 1925 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas, the Eagle Ford Shale play in South Texas, the Raton field in southeast Colorado, and the West Panhandle field in the Texas Panhandle. As of December 31, 2016, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed reserves of approximately 37 million Bbls of oil, 10 million Bbls of NGLs, and 136 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in eight gas processing plants and nine treating facilities. Pioneer Natural Resources Company is headquartered in Irving, Texas.