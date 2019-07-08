Reviewing EQT Corporation (EQT)’s and Its Competitors results

EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT) is a company in the Independent Oil & Gas industry and that’s how we contrast it to its competitors. The contrasting will be based on the analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0% of EQT Corporation’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.97% of all Independent Oil & Gas’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of EQT Corporation shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.99% of all Independent Oil & Gas companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has EQT Corporation and its competitors’ return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EQT Corporation 0.00% -4.20% -1.90% Industry Average 20.12% 17.00% 7.83%

Earnings and Valuation

The following data compares EQT Corporation and its competitors’ net income, gross revenue and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio EQT Corporation N/A 19 0.00 Industry Average 367.90M 1.83B 15.75

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows breakdown of recent ratings for EQT Corporation and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score EQT Corporation 1 2 0 2.67 Industry Average 1.18 2.22 3.38 2.63

EQT Corporation presently has an average price target of $16.67, suggesting a potential upside of 10.40%. The rivals have a potential upside of 78.39%. By having stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, EQT Corporation make research analysts believe that the company is more favorable than its rivals.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of EQT Corporation and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) EQT Corporation 5.38% -0.19% 12.13% 10.22% -23.45% 14.03% Industry Average 3.21% 8.31% 18.37% 13.25% 35.08% 26.19%

For the past year EQT Corporation was less bullish than its competitors.

Liquidity

EQT Corporation has a Current Ratio of 0.6 and a Quick Ratio of 0.6. Competitively, EQT Corporation’s competitors Current Ratio is 2.39 and has 2.44 Quick Ratio. EQT Corporation’s competitors have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than EQT Corporation.

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 0.68 shows that EQT Corporation is 32.00% less volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, EQT Corporation’s competitors’ beta is 1.50 which is 50.12% more volatile than S&P 500.

Dividends

EQT Corporation does not pay a dividend.

Summary

EQT Corporation’s competitors beat on 3 of the 4 factors EQT Corporation.

EQT Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated energy company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: EQT Production, EQT Gathering, and EQT Transmission. The EQT Production segment engages in the exploration for, development, and production of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil primarily in the Appalachian Basin. As of December 31, 2016, this segment had 13.5 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGL, and crude oil reserves across approximately 3.6 million gross acres comprising approximately 790,000 gross acres in the Marcellus play. The EQT Gathering is involved in natural gas gathering activities. As of December 31, 2016, this segment operates approximately 300 miles of high pressure gathering lines with approximately 1.8 billion cubic feet of total firm gathering capacity and various interconnect points; and approximately 1,500 miles of FERC-regulated low pressure gathering lines. The EQT Transmission segment engages in natural gas transmission and storage activities. As of December 31, 2016, this segment operates approximately 950-mile FERC-regulated interstate pipeline that connects to six interstate pipelines and multiple distribution companies. EQT Corporation was founded in 1925 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.