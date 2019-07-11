Reviewing EQT Corporation (EQT)’s and Falcon Minerals Corporation (NASDAQ:FLMN)’s results

Since EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT) and Falcon Minerals Corporation (NASDAQ:FLMN) are part of the Independent Oil & Gas industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EQT Corporation 19 0.85 N/A -3.28 0.00 Falcon Minerals Corporation 8 7.01 N/A -4.36 0.00

Demonstrates EQT Corporation and Falcon Minerals Corporation earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has EQT Corporation and Falcon Minerals Corporation’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EQT Corporation 0.00% -4.2% -1.9% Falcon Minerals Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of EQT Corporation is 0.6 while its Quick Ratio stands at 0.6. The Current Ratio of rival Falcon Minerals Corporation is 11.1 and its Quick Ratio is has 11.1. Falcon Minerals Corporation is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than EQT Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for EQT Corporation and Falcon Minerals Corporation can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score EQT Corporation 1 2 0 2.67 Falcon Minerals Corporation 0 1 3 2.75

EQT Corporation has a consensus price target of $16.67, and a 4.58% upside potential. On the other hand, Falcon Minerals Corporation’s potential upside is 29.15% and its average price target is $10.5. The results from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that Falcon Minerals Corporation seems more appealing than EQT Corporation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 0% of EQT Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 81% of Falcon Minerals Corporation are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% are EQT Corporation’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, Falcon Minerals Corporation has 4.5% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) EQT Corporation 5.38% -0.19% 12.13% 10.22% -23.45% 14.03% Falcon Minerals Corporation -0.12% -9.15% 11.51% -9.56% -15.65% -4.24%

For the past year EQT Corporation has 14.03% stronger performance while Falcon Minerals Corporation has -4.24% weaker performance.

Summary

Falcon Minerals Corporation beats on 6 of the 9 factors EQT Corporation.

EQT Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated energy company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: EQT Production, EQT Gathering, and EQT Transmission. The EQT Production segment engages in the exploration for, development, and production of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil primarily in the Appalachian Basin. As of December 31, 2016, this segment had 13.5 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGL, and crude oil reserves across approximately 3.6 million gross acres comprising approximately 790,000 gross acres in the Marcellus play. The EQT Gathering is involved in natural gas gathering activities. As of December 31, 2016, this segment operates approximately 300 miles of high pressure gathering lines with approximately 1.8 billion cubic feet of total firm gathering capacity and various interconnect points; and approximately 1,500 miles of FERC-regulated low pressure gathering lines. The EQT Transmission segment engages in natural gas transmission and storage activities. As of December 31, 2016, this segment operates approximately 950-mile FERC-regulated interstate pipeline that connects to six interstate pipelines and multiple distribution companies. EQT Corporation was founded in 1925 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Falcon Minerals Corporation acquires, owns, maintains, and manages mineral interests, mineral royalties, and overriding royalties relating to onshore unconventional shale oil and natural gas properties in the United States; and any associated interests and royalties relating to conventional oil and natural gas properties. The company is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.