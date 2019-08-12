Reviewing EQT Corporation (EQT)’s and CNX Resources Corporation (NYSE:CNX)’s results

As Independent Oil & Gas businesses, EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT) and CNX Resources Corporation (NYSE:CNX), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EQT Corporation 18 0.66 N/A -3.28 0.00 CNX Resources Corporation 9 0.74 N/A 0.84 9.81

Table 1 highlights EQT Corporation and CNX Resources Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EQT Corporation 0.00% -3.2% -1.6% CNX Resources Corporation 0.00% 4.2% 2.2%

Volatility & Risk

EQT Corporation’s 0.56 beta indicates that its volatility is 44.00% less volatile than that of Standard & Poor’s 500. CNX Resources Corporation has a 0.65 beta and it is 35.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of EQT Corporation is 1 while its Current Ratio is 1. Meanwhile, CNX Resources Corporation has a Current Ratio of 0.6 while its Quick Ratio is 0.6. EQT Corporation is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than CNX Resources Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

EQT Corporation and CNX Resources Corporation Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score EQT Corporation 1 2 0 2.67 CNX Resources Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

EQT Corporation has a 36.48% upside potential and an average price target of $16.5.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

EQT Corporation and CNX Resources Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 98.6% and 0%. Insiders owned 0.4% of EQT Corporation shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 1.4% of CNX Resources Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) EQT Corporation -5.09% -5.97% -24.75% -23.88% -44.14% -20.01% CNX Resources Corporation 13.85% 13.69% -4.42% -39.25% -48.11% -28.02%

For the past year EQT Corporation’s stock price has smaller decline than CNX Resources Corporation.

Summary

CNX Resources Corporation beats EQT Corporation on 5 of the 9 factors.

EQT Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated energy company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: EQT Production, EQT Gathering, and EQT Transmission. The EQT Production segment engages in the exploration for, development, and production of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil primarily in the Appalachian Basin. As of December 31, 2016, this segment had 13.5 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGL, and crude oil reserves across approximately 3.6 million gross acres comprising approximately 790,000 gross acres in the Marcellus play. The EQT Gathering is involved in natural gas gathering activities. As of December 31, 2016, this segment operates approximately 300 miles of high pressure gathering lines with approximately 1.8 billion cubic feet of total firm gathering capacity and various interconnect points; and approximately 1,500 miles of FERC-regulated low pressure gathering lines. The EQT Transmission segment engages in natural gas transmission and storage activities. As of December 31, 2016, this segment operates approximately 950-mile FERC-regulated interstate pipeline that connects to six interstate pipelines and multiple distribution companies. EQT Corporation was founded in 1925 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

CONSOL Energy Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated energy company in the United States and internationally. The company primarily operates through two divisions, Exploration and Production (E&P), and Pennsylvania (PA) Mining Operations. The E&P division produces pipeline quality natural gas primarily to gas wholesalers. This division owns rights to extract natural gas in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and Ohio from approximately 413,000 net Marcellus Shale acres; and 683,000 net acres of Utica Shale, as well as owns rights to extract coalbed methane (CBM) in Virginia from approximately 268,000 net CBM acres, which cover a portion of its coal reserves in Central Appalachia. It also owns rights to extract natural gas from shallow oil and gas positions in Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Virginia, and New York from approximately 766,000 net acres; 95,000 net acres of Chattanooga Shale; and 503,000 net acres of Huron Shale potential in Kentucky, West Virginia, and Virginia, as well as provides midstream gas services. The PA Mining Operations division engages in mining, preparation, and marketing of thermal coal primarily to power generators; and metallurgical coal. The company also provides energy services, including coal terminal services, water services, and land resource management services. CONSOL Energy Inc. was founded in 1864 and is headquartered in Canonsburg, Pennsylvania.