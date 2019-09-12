Reviewing EQT Corporation (EQT)’s and Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC)’s results

As Independent Oil & Gas businesses, EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT) and Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EQT Corporation 17 0.68 N/A -3.28 0.00 Anadarko Petroleum Corporation 249 0.00 N/A 1.14 64.90

Table 1 highlights EQT Corporation and Anadarko Petroleum Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EQT Corporation 0.00% -3.2% -1.6% Anadarko Petroleum Corporation 0.00% 5.4% 1.2%

Volatility and Risk

EQT Corporation has a 0.56 beta, while its volatility is 44.00% which is less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Anadarko Petroleum Corporation has a 1.66 beta and it is 66.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

EQT Corporation has a Current Ratio of 1 and a Quick Ratio of 1. Competitively, Anadarko Petroleum Corporation’s Current Ratio is 0.8 and has 0.7 Quick Ratio. EQT Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Anadarko Petroleum Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for EQT Corporation and Anadarko Petroleum Corporation can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score EQT Corporation 1 2 0 2.67 Anadarko Petroleum Corporation 0 4 1 2.20

EQT Corporation’s upside potential currently stands at 33.82% and an $16.5 consensus target price. Competitively the consensus target price of Anadarko Petroleum Corporation is $66.4, which is potential -8.75% downside. The data provided earlier shows that EQT Corporation appears more favorable than Anadarko Petroleum Corporation, based on analyst opinion.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

EQT Corporation and Anadarko Petroleum Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 98.6% and 87.9%. EQT Corporation’s share held by insiders are 0.4%. Comparatively, Anadarko Petroleum Corporation has 0.1% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) EQT Corporation -5.09% -5.97% -24.75% -23.88% -44.14% -20.01% Anadarko Petroleum Corporation 0.03% 4.2% 1.78% 54% -0.07% 68.02%

For the past year EQT Corporation had bearish trend while Anadarko Petroleum Corporation had bullish trend.

Summary

On 6 of the 10 factors Anadarko Petroleum Corporation beats EQT Corporation.

EQT Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated energy company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: EQT Production, EQT Gathering, and EQT Transmission. The EQT Production segment engages in the exploration for, development, and production of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil primarily in the Appalachian Basin. As of December 31, 2016, this segment had 13.5 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGL, and crude oil reserves across approximately 3.6 million gross acres comprising approximately 790,000 gross acres in the Marcellus play. The EQT Gathering is involved in natural gas gathering activities. As of December 31, 2016, this segment operates approximately 300 miles of high pressure gathering lines with approximately 1.8 billion cubic feet of total firm gathering capacity and various interconnect points; and approximately 1,500 miles of FERC-regulated low pressure gathering lines. The EQT Transmission segment engages in natural gas transmission and storage activities. As of December 31, 2016, this segment operates approximately 950-mile FERC-regulated interstate pipeline that connects to six interstate pipelines and multiple distribution companies. EQT Corporation was founded in 1925 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Anadarko Petroleum Corporation engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of oil and gas properties. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas Exploration and Production, Midstream, and Marketing. The Oil and Gas Exploration and Production segment explores for and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The Midstream segment engages in gathering, processing, treating, and transporting Anadarko and third-party oil, natural-gas, and NGLs production, as well as the gathering and disposal of produced water. The Marketing segment sells oil, natural gas, and NGLs in the United States; oil and NGLs internationally; and anticipated liquefied natural gas production from Mozambique. The companyÂ’s oil and natural gas properties are located in the U.S. onshore, deepwater Gulf of Mexico, and Alaska; and in Colombia, CÃ´te dÂ’Ivoire, Mozambique, and other countries As of December 31, 2016, it had approximately 1.7 billion barrels of oil equivalent of proved reserves. Anadarko Petroleum Corporation was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas.