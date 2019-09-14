Reviewing EQM Midstream Partners LP (EQM)’s and Summit Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:SMLP)’s results

Both EQM Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:EQM) and Summit Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:SMLP) compete on a level playing field in the Oil & Gas Pipelines industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EQM Midstream Partners LP 41 4.20 N/A 2.32 16.62 Summit Midstream Partners LP 8 0.87 N/A -0.35 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates EQM Midstream Partners LP and Summit Midstream Partners LP’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EQM Midstream Partners LP 0.00% 0% 0% Summit Midstream Partners LP 0.00% -3% -0.9%

Risk and Volatility

EQM Midstream Partners LP’s volatility measures that it’s 6.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 0.94 beta. Competitively, Summit Midstream Partners LP is 60.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.6 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of EQM Midstream Partners LP is 0.7 while its Quick Ratio stands at 0.7. The Current Ratio of rival Summit Midstream Partners LP is 0.5 and its Quick Ratio is has 0.5. EQM Midstream Partners LP is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Summit Midstream Partners LP.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for EQM Midstream Partners LP and Summit Midstream Partners LP are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score EQM Midstream Partners LP 0 3 0 2.00 Summit Midstream Partners LP 1 0 0 1.00

EQM Midstream Partners LP has a consensus target price of $41.67, and a 34.20% upside potential. On the other hand, Summit Midstream Partners LP’s potential upside is 112.36% and its average target price is $11. The results from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that Summit Midstream Partners LP seems more appealing than EQM Midstream Partners LP.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

EQM Midstream Partners LP and Summit Midstream Partners LP has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 40.8% and 36%. Insiders held 97.5% of EQM Midstream Partners LP shares. Comparatively, 0.5% are Summit Midstream Partners LP’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) EQM Midstream Partners LP -6.28% -12.48% -16.55% -18.13% -24.46% -10.96% Summit Midstream Partners LP 4.66% 6.94% -4.15% -41.12% -54.04% -21.79%

For the past year EQM Midstream Partners LP has stronger performance than Summit Midstream Partners LP

Summary

EQM Midstream Partners LP beats Summit Midstream Partners LP on 9 of the 10 factors.

EQM Midstream Partners, LP provides natural gas gathering, transmission, and storage services in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and Ohio. The company owns, operates, acquires, and develops midstream assets in the Appalachian Basin. The company also owns approximately 300 miles of high pressure gathering lines and 1,500 miles of federal energy regulatory commission (FERC) regulated low pressure gathering lines; and approximately 950 miles of FERC regulated interstate pipelines. It serves local distribution companies, marketers, producers, and commercial and industrial users. The company was formerly known as EQT Midstream Partners, LP and changed its name to EQM Midstream Partners, LP in October 2018. EQM Midstream Services, LLC serves as the general partner of the company. EQM Midstream Partners, LP is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.