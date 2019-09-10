Reviewing EQM Midstream Partners LP (EQM)’s and Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:MMLP)’s results

EQM Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:EQM) and Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:MMLP), both competing one another are Oil & Gas Pipelines companies. We will compare their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EQM Midstream Partners LP 41 4.29 N/A 2.32 16.62 Martin Midstream Partners L.P. 8 0.16 N/A -0.60 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EQM Midstream Partners LP 0.00% 0% 0% Martin Midstream Partners L.P. 0.00% -159.7% -15.4%

Risk and Volatility

EQM Midstream Partners LP has a 0.94 beta, while its volatility is 6.00% which is less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Martin Midstream Partners L.P. has a 1.06 beta which is 6.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of EQM Midstream Partners LP is 0.7 while its Quick Ratio stands at 0.7. The Current Ratio of rival Martin Midstream Partners L.P. is 1.8 and its Quick Ratio is has 1.1. Martin Midstream Partners L.P. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than EQM Midstream Partners LP.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for EQM Midstream Partners LP and Martin Midstream Partners L.P. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score EQM Midstream Partners LP 0 3 0 2.00 Martin Midstream Partners L.P. 0 0 0 0.00

EQM Midstream Partners LP’s upside potential currently stands at 38.72% and an $41.67 average target price.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 40.8% of EQM Midstream Partners LP shares are held by institutional investors while 32.6% of Martin Midstream Partners L.P. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 97.5% of EQM Midstream Partners LP shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 1.6% of Martin Midstream Partners L.P.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) EQM Midstream Partners LP -6.28% -12.48% -16.55% -18.13% -24.46% -10.96% Martin Midstream Partners L.P. -9.32% -12.05% -18.59% -55.26% -53.74% -40.37%

For the past year EQM Midstream Partners LP has stronger performance than Martin Midstream Partners L.P.

Summary

On 8 of the 9 factors EQM Midstream Partners LP beats Martin Midstream Partners L.P.

EQM Midstream Partners, LP provides natural gas gathering, transmission, and storage services in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and Ohio. The company owns, operates, acquires, and develops midstream assets in the Appalachian Basin. The company also owns approximately 300 miles of high pressure gathering lines and 1,500 miles of federal energy regulatory commission (FERC) regulated low pressure gathering lines; and approximately 950 miles of FERC regulated interstate pipelines. It serves local distribution companies, marketers, producers, and commercial and industrial users. The company was formerly known as EQT Midstream Partners, LP and changed its name to EQM Midstream Partners, LP in October 2018. EQM Midstream Services, LLC serves as the general partner of the company. EQM Midstream Partners, LP is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.