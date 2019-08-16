Reviewing EQM Midstream Partners LP (EQM)’s and Buckeye Partners L.P. (NYSE:BPL)’s results

Both EQM Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:EQM) and Buckeye Partners L.P. (NYSE:BPL) are Oil & Gas Pipelines companies, competing one another. We will compare their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EQM Midstream Partners LP 43 4.29 N/A 2.32 16.62 Buckeye Partners L.P. 37 1.66 N/A -0.60 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for EQM Midstream Partners LP and Buckeye Partners L.P.

Profitability

Table 2 provides EQM Midstream Partners LP and Buckeye Partners L.P.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EQM Midstream Partners LP 0.00% 0% 0% Buckeye Partners L.P. 0.00% -2.2% -1%

Volatility & Risk

A beta of 0.94 shows that EQM Midstream Partners LP is 6.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. In other hand, Buckeye Partners L.P. has beta of 0.69 which is 31.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

EQM Midstream Partners LP has a Current Ratio of 0.7 and a Quick Ratio of 0.7. Competitively, Buckeye Partners L.P.’s Current Ratio is 0.9 and has 0.6 Quick Ratio. Buckeye Partners L.P.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than EQM Midstream Partners LP.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for EQM Midstream Partners LP and Buckeye Partners L.P.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score EQM Midstream Partners LP 0 4 0 2.00 Buckeye Partners L.P. 0 4 1 2.20

EQM Midstream Partners LP has a consensus price target of $42.25, and a 32.32% upside potential. On the other hand, Buckeye Partners L.P.’s potential downside is -4.00% and its average price target is $39.4. Based on the data given earlier, EQM Midstream Partners LP is looking more favorable than Buckeye Partners L.P., analysts opinion.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 40.8% of EQM Midstream Partners LP shares and 74.2% of Buckeye Partners L.P. shares. EQM Midstream Partners LP’s share owned by insiders are 97.5%. Competitively, Buckeye Partners L.P. has 0.5% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) EQM Midstream Partners LP -6.28% -12.48% -16.55% -18.13% -24.46% -10.96% Buckeye Partners L.P. 0.31% 1.58% 24.57% 36.91% 21.27% 43.95%

For the past year EQM Midstream Partners LP has -10.96% weaker performance while Buckeye Partners L.P. has 43.95% stronger performance.

Summary

EQM Midstream Partners LP beats Buckeye Partners L.P. on 7 of the 10 factors.

EQM Midstream Partners, LP provides natural gas gathering, transmission, and storage services in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and Ohio. The company owns, operates, acquires, and develops midstream assets in the Appalachian Basin. The company also owns approximately 300 miles of high pressure gathering lines and 1,500 miles of federal energy regulatory commission (FERC) regulated low pressure gathering lines; and approximately 950 miles of FERC regulated interstate pipelines. It serves local distribution companies, marketers, producers, and commercial and industrial users. The company was formerly known as EQT Midstream Partners, LP and changed its name to EQM Midstream Partners, LP in October 2018. EQM Midstream Services, LLC serves as the general partner of the company. EQM Midstream Partners, LP is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Buckeye Partners, L.P. owns and operates liquid petroleum products pipelines in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Pipelines & Terminals, Global Marine Terminals, and Merchant Services. The Domestic Pipelines & Terminals segment transports liquid petroleum products, including gasoline, jet fuel, diesel fuel, heating oil, and kerosene; refined petroleum products, such as propane and butane, refinery feedstock, and blending components; and crude oil. This segment also provides crude oil services, including train loading/unloading, storage, and throughput; and turn-key operations and maintenance, asset development, and construction services for third-party pipeline and energy assets, as well as operates and/or maintains third-party pipelines. It owns and operates approximately 6,000 miles of pipeline located primarily in the northeastern and upper midwestern portions of the United States, and services 110 delivery locations; 115 active terminals that provide bulk storage and throughput services with aggregate storage capacity of 55 million barrels; and 2 underground propane storage caverns. The Global Marine Terminals segment provides marine accessible bulk storage and blending, rail and truck rack loading/unloading, and petroleum processing services through 7 liquid petroleum product terminals located in The Bahamas, Puerto Rico, and St. Lucia in the Caribbean; and the New York Harbor and Corpus Christi, Texas in the United States. The Merchant Services segment is involved in the wholesale distribution of refined petroleum products, including gasoline, natural gas liquids, ethanol, and biodiesel, as well as petroleum distillates, such as heating oil, diesel fuel, kerosene, and fuel oil. Buckeye GP LLC serves as the general partner of the company. Buckeye Partners, L.P. was founded in 1886 and is based in Houston, Texas.