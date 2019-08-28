Reviewing Epsilon Energy Ltd. (EPSN)’s and Roan Resources Inc. (NYSE:ROAN)’s results

As Independent Oil & Gas businesses, Epsilon Energy Ltd. (NASDAQ:EPSN) and Roan Resources Inc. (NYSE:ROAN), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Epsilon Energy Ltd. 4 3.32 N/A 0.21 18.00 Roan Resources Inc. 4 0.43 N/A -1.54 0.00

Demonstrates Epsilon Energy Ltd. and Roan Resources Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Epsilon Energy Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0% Roan Resources Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 0% of Epsilon Energy Ltd. shares are owned by institutional investors while 95.2% of Roan Resources Inc. are owned by institutional investors. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.5% of Roan Resources Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Epsilon Energy Ltd. 0.09% -7.8% -12.91% -18.37% -17.83% -13.52% Roan Resources Inc. 0% -28.14% -77.86% -89.03% -93.42% -85.68%

For the past year Epsilon Energy Ltd.’s stock price has smaller decline than Roan Resources Inc.

Summary

Epsilon Energy Ltd. beats Roan Resources Inc. on 5 of the 6 factors.

Roan Resources, Inc., an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of unconventional oil and natural gas reserves. It holds interests in various assets that cover approximately 150,000 net acres located in Merge, SCOOP, and STACK plays of the Anadarko Basin in Oklahoma. The company is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. Roan Resources, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Roan Holdings, LLC.