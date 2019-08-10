Reviewing Epsilon Energy Ltd. (EPSN)’s and Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ)’s results

Since Epsilon Energy Ltd. (NASDAQ:EPSN) and Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) are part of the Independent Oil & Gas industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Epsilon Energy Ltd. 4 3.12 N/A 0.21 18.00 Canadian Natural Resources Limited 27 0.00 N/A 1.84 13.73

Demonstrates Epsilon Energy Ltd. and Canadian Natural Resources Limited earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation. Canadian Natural Resources Limited seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to Epsilon Energy Ltd. The business with a higher P/E ratio is presently more expensive of the two stocks. Epsilon Energy Ltd.’s presently higher P/E ratio makes it the more expensive of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Epsilon Energy Ltd. (NASDAQ:EPSN) and Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Epsilon Energy Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0% Canadian Natural Resources Limited 0.00% 9.1% 4.1%

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Epsilon Energy Ltd. and Canadian Natural Resources Limited.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Epsilon Energy Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00 Canadian Natural Resources Limited 0 0 1 3.00

On the other hand, Canadian Natural Resources Limited’s potential upside is 84.50% and its average price target is $45.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 0% of Epsilon Energy Ltd. shares and 66.6% of Canadian Natural Resources Limited shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 3.3% of Canadian Natural Resources Limited’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Epsilon Energy Ltd. 0.09% -7.8% -12.91% -18.37% -17.83% -13.52% Canadian Natural Resources Limited -1.98% -6.27% -12.65% -6.96% -30.68% 4.77%

For the past year Epsilon Energy Ltd. had bearish trend while Canadian Natural Resources Limited had bullish trend.

Summary

Canadian Natural Resources Limited beats Epsilon Energy Ltd. on 9 of the 11 factors.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen, and synthetic crude oil (SCO). Its midstream assets include two crude oil pipeline systems; and a 50% working interest in an 84-megawatt cogeneration plant at Primrose. As of December 31, 2016, the company's gross proved crude oil, bitumen, SCO, and NGLs reserves totaled 4,866 million barrels; gross proved plus probable crude oil, bitumen, SCO, and NGLs reserves totaled 7,667 million barrels; proved natural gas reserves totaled 6,617 billion cubic feet; and gross proved plus probable natural gas reserves totaled 9,076 billion cubic feet. It operates primarily in Western Canada; the United Kingdom portion of the North Sea; and CÃ´te d'Ivoire, Gabon, and South Africa in Offshore Africa. The company was formerly known as AEX Minerals Corporation and changed its name to Canadian Natural Resources Limited in December 1975. Canadian Natural Resources Limited was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.