Reviewing Epsilon Energy Ltd. (EPSN)’s and Blueknight Energy Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BKEPP)’s results

This is a contrast between Epsilon Energy Ltd. (NASDAQ:EPSN) and Blueknight Energy Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BKEPP) based on their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Independent Oil & Gas and they also compete with each other.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Epsilon Energy Ltd.
|4
|3.47
|N/A
|0.21
|18.00
|Blueknight Energy Partners L.P.
|5
|0.52
|N/A
|-1.62
|0.00
Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Epsilon Energy Ltd. and Blueknight Energy Partners L.P.
Profitability
Table 2 provides us Epsilon Energy Ltd. and Blueknight Energy Partners L.P.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Epsilon Energy Ltd.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Blueknight Energy Partners L.P.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Epsilon Energy Ltd. and Blueknight Energy Partners L.P. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 5.32%.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Epsilon Energy Ltd.
|0.09%
|-7.8%
|-12.91%
|-18.37%
|-17.83%
|-13.52%
|Blueknight Energy Partners L.P.
|1.11%
|6.86%
|-1.45%
|-7.47%
|-14.84%
|0%
Summary
Epsilon Energy Ltd. beats Blueknight Energy Partners L.P. on 3 of the 5 factors.
