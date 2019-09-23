Reviewing Epsilon Energy Ltd. (EPSN)’s and Blueknight Energy Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BKEPP)’s results

This is a contrast between Epsilon Energy Ltd. (NASDAQ:EPSN) and Blueknight Energy Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BKEPP) based on their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Independent Oil & Gas and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Epsilon Energy Ltd. 4 3.47 N/A 0.21 18.00 Blueknight Energy Partners L.P. 5 0.52 N/A -1.62 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Epsilon Energy Ltd. and Blueknight Energy Partners L.P.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Epsilon Energy Ltd. and Blueknight Energy Partners L.P.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Epsilon Energy Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0% Blueknight Energy Partners L.P. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Epsilon Energy Ltd. and Blueknight Energy Partners L.P. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 5.32%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Epsilon Energy Ltd. 0.09% -7.8% -12.91% -18.37% -17.83% -13.52% Blueknight Energy Partners L.P. 1.11% 6.86% -1.45% -7.47% -14.84% 0%

Summary

Epsilon Energy Ltd. beats Blueknight Energy Partners L.P. on 3 of the 5 factors.