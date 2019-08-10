Reviewing EPR Properties (EPR)’s and Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:PEI.PC)’s results

This is therefore a comparing of the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) and Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:PEI.PC). The two are both REIT – Retail companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EPR Properties 76 8.95 N/A 3.74 19.89 Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust 21 1.42 N/A -2.14 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of EPR Properties and Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of EPR Properties and Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EPR Properties 0.00% 9.6% 4.5% Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

EPR Properties and Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score EPR Properties 1 1 1 2.33 Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust 0 0 0 0.00

EPR Properties has a -22.09% downside potential and a consensus price target of $60.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

EPR Properties and Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 87.6% and 0%. Insiders owned roughly 0.9% of EPR Properties’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) EPR Properties -0.98% 0.61% -6.25% 2.9% 12.43% 16.24% Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0%

Summary

On 8 of the 8 factors EPR Properties beats Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust.

EPR Properties is a real estate investment trust. It invests in the real estate markets of United States and Canada. The firm develops, owns, leases and finances properties in select market segments primarily related to entertainment, education and recreation. It was formerly known as Entertainment Properties Trust. EPR Properties was founded on August 22, 1997 and is based in Kansas City, Missouri.