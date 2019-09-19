Reviewing EPR Properties (EPR)’s and Alexander’s Inc. (NYSE:ALX)’s results

Both EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) and Alexander’s Inc. (NYSE:ALX) are each other’s competitor in the REIT – Retail industry. Thus the compare of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EPR Properties 77 9.22 N/A 3.74 19.89 Alexander’s Inc. 374 7.71 N/A 11.81 31.72

Table 1 demonstrates EPR Properties and Alexander’s Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Alexander’s Inc. has higher revenue and earnings than EPR Properties. The company with a lower price-to-earnings ratio is currently more affordable of the two stocks. EPR Properties is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Alexander’s Inc., indicating that it is currently more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EPR Properties 0.00% 9.6% 4.5% Alexander’s Inc. 0.00% 20.7% 4.3%

Risk & Volatility

EPR Properties’s 0.57 beta indicates that its volatility is 43.00% less volatile than that of Standard and Poor’s 500. In other hand, Alexander’s Inc. has beta of 0.45 which is 55.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Analyst Recommendations

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for EPR Properties and Alexander’s Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score EPR Properties 1 2 1 2.25 Alexander’s Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$66.25 is EPR Properties’s consensus price target while its potential downside is -14.24%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 87.6% of EPR Properties shares and 35.5% of Alexander’s Inc. shares. EPR Properties’s share owned by insiders are 0.9%. Comparatively, Alexander’s Inc. has 4.1% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) EPR Properties -0.98% 0.61% -6.25% 2.9% 12.43% 16.24% Alexander’s Inc. -0.74% 1.58% -3.23% 12.03% 2.6% 22.89%

For the past year EPR Properties’s stock price has smaller growth than Alexander’s Inc.

Summary

On 8 of the 10 factors Alexander’s Inc. beats EPR Properties.

EPR Properties is a real estate investment trust. It invests in the real estate markets of United States and Canada. The firm develops, owns, leases and finances properties in select market segments primarily related to entertainment, education and recreation. It was formerly known as Entertainment Properties Trust. EPR Properties was founded on August 22, 1997 and is based in Kansas City, Missouri.

AlexanderÂ’s, Inc., a real estate investment trust (REIT), engages in leasing, managing, developing, and redeveloping properties in the greater New York City metropolitan area. The companyÂ’s properties include office and retail spaces, and shopping centers. It owns seven properties comprising operating properties and a property to be developed. The company has elected to be treated as a REIT under the Internal Revenue Code of 1986. As a REIT, it would not be subject to federal income tax, provided it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its shareholders. AlexanderÂ’s, Inc. was founded in 1955 and is based in Paramus, New Jersey.