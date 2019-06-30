Reviewing ePlus inc. (PLUS)’s and StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE)’s results

ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS) and StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE) have been rivals in the Application Software for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ePlus inc. 82 0.68 N/A 4.32 20.50 StoneCo Ltd. 27 0.00 N/A 0.46 56.49

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of ePlus inc. and StoneCo Ltd. StoneCo Ltd. has lower revenue and earnings than ePlus inc. The business that is currently more affordable of the two stocks is the one that has a lower price-to-earnings ratio. ePlus inc.’s shares have been trading at lower price-to-earnings ratio which means it is currently more affordable than StoneCo Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of ePlus inc. and StoneCo Ltd.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ePlus inc. 0.00% 14.6% 7.4% StoneCo Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

ePlus inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1.7 and 1.6 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor StoneCo Ltd. are 2.1 and 2.1 respectively. StoneCo Ltd. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to ePlus inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for ePlus inc. and StoneCo Ltd. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ePlus inc. 0 0 0 0.00 StoneCo Ltd. 1 0 3 2.75

On the other hand, StoneCo Ltd.’s potential upside is 11.56% and its consensus target price is $33.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

ePlus inc. and StoneCo Ltd. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 92.4% and 74%. About 0.8% of ePlus inc.’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 26.68% of StoneCo Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ePlus inc. -3.42% -4.45% 1.64% 8.51% 1.28% 24.38% StoneCo Ltd. -4.13% -27.09% 22.65% -4.24% 0% 42.14%

For the past year ePlus inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than StoneCo Ltd.

Summary

ePlus inc. beats StoneCo Ltd. on 7 of the 11 factors.

ePlus inc., an engineering-centric technology solutions provider, provides information technology (IT) products and services, flexible leasing and financing solutions, and enterprise supply management in the United States. It operates through two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment sells IT products, such as hardware, software, maintenance, software assurance, and services; and offers advanced professional and managed services, including data center infrastructure, networking, security, cloud, and collaboration, as well as ePlus managed, professional, security, staff augmentation, server and desktop support, and project management services. This segment also offers proprietary software products comprising OneSource IT, an online Web based software portal for customers purchasing IT equipment, software, and services; OneSource Procurement, a Web-based software tool to facilitate procurement of various assets; OneSource Asset Management, a software platform for managing and tracking corporate assets consisting of vendor maintenance contracts; and OneSource DigitalPaper, a document management software application. The Financing segment specializes in financing arrangements, including direct financing, sales-type and operating leases, notes receivable, and consumption based financing arrangements, as well as underwriting and management of IT equipment and assets. Its financing operations comprise sales, pricing, credit, contracts, accounting, and risk and asset management. This segment primarily finances IT equipment, such as accessories and software, communication-related equipment, and medical equipment. The company serves commercial entities, state and local governments, government contractors, and educational institutions. The company was formerly known as MLC Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to ePlus inc. in 1999. ePlus inc. was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Herndon, Virginia.

StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology solutions that empower merchants and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and technology and solutions to digital merchants through sales and technical personnel and software vendors. As of June 30, 2018, the company served approximately 200,000 clients, which included digital, and brick-and-mortar merchants, primarily small-and-medium-sized businesses; and 95 integrated partners, such as global payment service providers, digital marketplaces, and integrated software vendors. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in SÃ£o Paulo, Brazil.