Reviewing ePlus inc. (PLUS)’s and PROS Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PRO)’s results

We are comparing ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS) and PROS Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PRO) on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They both are Application Software companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ePlus inc. 82 0.79 N/A 4.66 16.29 PROS Holdings Inc. 53 13.14 N/A -1.70 0.00

Table 1 highlights ePlus inc. and PROS Holdings Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides ePlus inc. and PROS Holdings Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ePlus inc. 0.00% 15.7% 8.1% PROS Holdings Inc. 0.00% -103.3% -13.8%

Risk & Volatility

ePlus inc. is 34.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 1.34 beta. Competitively, PROS Holdings Inc.’s beta is 1.11 which is 11.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of ePlus inc. is 1.7 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1.5. The Current Ratio of rival PROS Holdings Inc. is 2.2 and its Quick Ratio is has 2.2. PROS Holdings Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than ePlus inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

ePlus inc. and PROS Holdings Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 93.1% and 97.14%. 1.8% are ePlus inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.1% are PROS Holdings Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ePlus inc. 0.09% 6.62% -19.01% -0.85% -22.55% 6.65% PROS Holdings Inc. 6.65% 14.04% 42.41% 112.32% 92.45% 130.45%

For the past year ePlus inc. has weaker performance than PROS Holdings Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors ePlus inc. beats PROS Holdings Inc.

ePlus inc., an engineering-centric technology solutions provider, provides information technology (IT) products and services, flexible leasing and financing solutions, and enterprise supply management in the United States. It operates through two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment sells IT products, such as hardware, software, maintenance, software assurance, and services; and offers advanced professional and managed services, including data center infrastructure, networking, security, cloud, and collaboration, as well as ePlus managed, professional, security, staff augmentation, server and desktop support, and project management services. This segment also offers proprietary software products comprising OneSource IT, an online Web based software portal for customers purchasing IT equipment, software, and services; OneSource Procurement, a Web-based software tool to facilitate procurement of various assets; OneSource Asset Management, a software platform for managing and tracking corporate assets consisting of vendor maintenance contracts; and OneSource DigitalPaper, a document management software application. The Financing segment specializes in financing arrangements, including direct financing, sales-type and operating leases, notes receivable, and consumption based financing arrangements, as well as underwriting and management of IT equipment and assets. Its financing operations comprise sales, pricing, credit, contracts, accounting, and risk and asset management. This segment primarily finances IT equipment, such as accessories and software, communication-related equipment, and medical equipment. The company serves commercial entities, state and local governments, government contractors, and educational institutions. The company was formerly known as MLC Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to ePlus inc. in 1999. ePlus inc. was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Herndon, Virginia.

PROS Holdings, Inc. provides revenue and profit realization software solutions worldwide. Its solutions allow customers to experience revenue growth, sustained profitability, and modernized business processes across a range of industries, including manufacturing, distribution, services, and travel. The company offers SellingPRO solutions, which include configuration, quoting, and eCommerce capabilities with data science; and PricingPRO solutions that provides pricing recommendations services, as well as controls pricing execution. It also provides a set of integrated revenue management software solutions that enable enterprises in the travel industry, including the airline, hotel, and cruise industries to drive revenue and profit-maximizing business strategies through the application of forecasting, optimization technologies, and decision-support capabilities consisting of PROS Revenue Management, PROS O&D, PROS Real-Time Dynamic Pricing, PROS PAV, PROS Group Sales Optimizer, PROS Analytics for Airlines, PROS Network Revenue Planning, PROS Cruise Pricing and Revenue Management, and PROS Hotel Revenue Management. In addition, the company offers implementation and configuration, consulting, training, and maintenance and support, as well as software-as-a-service and cloud-based services. It markets and sells its software solutions primarily through its direct global sales force, as well as indirectly through resellers and systems integrators. PROS Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.