Reviewing ePlus inc. (PLUS)’s and Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL)’s results

As Application Software companies, ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS) and Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ePlus inc. 82 0.75 N/A 4.32 20.50 Oracle Corporation 53 4.91 N/A 2.68 20.39

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of ePlus inc. and Oracle Corporation. Oracle Corporation has lower revenue and earnings than ePlus inc. When business has higher P/E means it is more expensive than its counterpart currently. ePlus inc.’s currently higher P/E ratio means it is more expensive than Oracle Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 has ePlus inc. and Oracle Corporation’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ePlus inc. 0.00% 14.6% 7.4% Oracle Corporation 0.00% 31% 8.7%

Volatility and Risk

A 1.27 beta indicates that ePlus inc. is 27.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Oracle Corporation is 7.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.07 beta.

Analyst Ratings

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for ePlus inc. and Oracle Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ePlus inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Oracle Corporation 2 11 6 2.32

Oracle Corporation on the other hand boasts of a $56.86 consensus target price and a -2.15% potential downside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 92.4% of ePlus inc. shares and 58.3% of Oracle Corporation shares. Insiders owned roughly 0.8% of ePlus inc.’s shares. Competitively, 33.3% are Oracle Corporation’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ePlus inc. -3.42% -4.45% 1.64% 8.51% 1.28% 24.38% Oracle Corporation 1.06% -0.13% 6.11% 7.8% 16.53% 20.84%

For the past year ePlus inc. was more bullish than Oracle Corporation.

Summary

ePlus inc. beats Oracle Corporation on 7 of the 11 factors.

ePlus inc., an engineering-centric technology solutions provider, provides information technology (IT) products and services, flexible leasing and financing solutions, and enterprise supply management in the United States. It operates through two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment sells IT products, such as hardware, software, maintenance, software assurance, and services; and offers advanced professional and managed services, including data center infrastructure, networking, security, cloud, and collaboration, as well as ePlus managed, professional, security, staff augmentation, server and desktop support, and project management services. This segment also offers proprietary software products comprising OneSource IT, an online Web based software portal for customers purchasing IT equipment, software, and services; OneSource Procurement, a Web-based software tool to facilitate procurement of various assets; OneSource Asset Management, a software platform for managing and tracking corporate assets consisting of vendor maintenance contracts; and OneSource DigitalPaper, a document management software application. The Financing segment specializes in financing arrangements, including direct financing, sales-type and operating leases, notes receivable, and consumption based financing arrangements, as well as underwriting and management of IT equipment and assets. Its financing operations comprise sales, pricing, credit, contracts, accounting, and risk and asset management. This segment primarily finances IT equipment, such as accessories and software, communication-related equipment, and medical equipment. The company serves commercial entities, state and local governments, government contractors, and educational institutions. The company was formerly known as MLC Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to ePlus inc. in 1999. ePlus inc. was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Herndon, Virginia.

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure technologies for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. It provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service. The company licenses its Oracle Database software, which enables storage, retrieval, and manipulation of data; and Oracle Fusion Middleware software to build, deploy, secure, access, and integrate business applications, as well as automate their business processes. It also provides software for mobile computing to address the development needs of businesses; Java, a software development language; and big data solutions. In addition, the company offers human capital and talent management, enterprise resource planning, customer experience and customer relationship management, procurement, project portfolio management, supply chain management, business analytics and enterprise performance management, and industry-specific application software, as well as financial management and governance, risk, and compliance applications. Further, it provides Oracle Engineered Systems, servers, storage, industry-specific hardware, management software, and hardware support products, as well as operating systems, and virtualization and other hardware-related software. Additionally, the company offers customers software license updates and product support contracts; database, middleware, and development software, as well as cloud-based platform and infrastructure; and IT strategy alignment, enterprise architecture planning and design, initial software implementation and integration, application development and integration, security assessments, and ongoing software enhancements and upgrade, as well as customer support and education services. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.