Reviewing ePlus inc. (PLUS)’s and OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN)’s results

ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS) and OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN), both competing one another are Application Software companies. We will compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ePlus inc. 82 0.75 N/A 4.32 20.50 OneSpan Inc. 16 2.72 N/A -0.17 0.00

Demonstrates ePlus inc. and OneSpan Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of ePlus inc. and OneSpan Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ePlus inc. 0.00% 14.6% 7.4% OneSpan Inc. 0.00% -1.4% -1%

Risk & Volatility

ePlus inc. is 27.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 1.27 beta. OneSpan Inc. on the other hand, has 2.1 beta which makes it 110.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of ePlus inc. is 1.6 while its Current Ratio is 1.7. Meanwhile, OneSpan Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.5 while its Quick Ratio is 2.3. OneSpan Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than ePlus inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for ePlus inc. and OneSpan Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ePlus inc. 0 0 0 0.00 OneSpan Inc. 0 2 1 2.33

On the other hand, OneSpan Inc.’s potential upside is 31.40% and its consensus price target is $19.67.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both ePlus inc. and OneSpan Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 92.4% and 67.5% respectively. ePlus inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.8%. Comparatively, 16.5% are OneSpan Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ePlus inc. -3.42% -4.45% 1.64% 8.51% 1.28% 24.38% OneSpan Inc. -6.42% -19.57% -6.96% -11.58% -29.09% 11.43%

For the past year ePlus inc. was more bullish than OneSpan Inc.

Summary

ePlus inc. beats OneSpan Inc. on 6 of the 9 factors.

ePlus inc., an engineering-centric technology solutions provider, provides information technology (IT) products and services, flexible leasing and financing solutions, and enterprise supply management in the United States. It operates through two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment sells IT products, such as hardware, software, maintenance, software assurance, and services; and offers advanced professional and managed services, including data center infrastructure, networking, security, cloud, and collaboration, as well as ePlus managed, professional, security, staff augmentation, server and desktop support, and project management services. This segment also offers proprietary software products comprising OneSource IT, an online Web based software portal for customers purchasing IT equipment, software, and services; OneSource Procurement, a Web-based software tool to facilitate procurement of various assets; OneSource Asset Management, a software platform for managing and tracking corporate assets consisting of vendor maintenance contracts; and OneSource DigitalPaper, a document management software application. The Financing segment specializes in financing arrangements, including direct financing, sales-type and operating leases, notes receivable, and consumption based financing arrangements, as well as underwriting and management of IT equipment and assets. Its financing operations comprise sales, pricing, credit, contracts, accounting, and risk and asset management. This segment primarily finances IT equipment, such as accessories and software, communication-related equipment, and medical equipment. The company serves commercial entities, state and local governments, government contractors, and educational institutions. The company was formerly known as MLC Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to ePlus inc. in 1999. ePlus inc. was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Herndon, Virginia.

OneSpan Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets digital solutions for identity, security, and business productivity worldwide. It enables financial institutions and other organizations to succeed by making bold advances in their digital transformation. The company offers DIGIPASS software authenticators that balance the need for stronger mobile application security; DIGIPASS for Apps, a software development kit, which allows application developers to natively integrate security features; DIGIPASS for Mobile, a mobile authenticator that operates as a discrete mobile application; IDENTIKEY Risk Manager, an anti-fraud solution; and application shielding with runtime application self-protection that neutralizes the threat of attacks on mobile apps. It also provides eSignLive eSignature solutions; and eSignLive eVault Manager, a Web-based platform that provides mortgage lenders, auto financers, equipment lessors, and other financial services organizations the means to store, assign, and service electronic mortgage notes, and secured loans and leases. In addition, the company offers VACMAN solutions; DIGIPASS hardware authenticators to support authentication and digital signatures for applications running on desktop PCs, laptops, tablets, and smart phones; and IDENTIKEY Authentication Server, an authentication server that supports the deployment, use, and administration of DIGIPASS strong user authentication. It sells its solutions through its direct sales force, as well as through distributors, resellers, systems integrators, and original equipment manufacturers. The company was formerly known as VASCO Data Security International, Inc. and changed its name to OneSpan Inc. in May 2018. OneSpan Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.