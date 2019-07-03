Reviewing ePlus inc. (PLUS)’s and Borqs Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:BRQS)’s results

This is a contrast between ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS) and Borqs Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:BRQS) based on their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Application Software and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ePlus inc. 82 0.72 N/A 4.32 20.50 Borqs Technologies Inc. 4 0.39 N/A 0.03 116.71

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies. Borqs Technologies Inc. has lower revenue and earnings than ePlus inc. The company with a lower P/E ratio is presently more affordable of the two stocks. ePlus inc.’s shares have been trading at lower P/E ratio which means it is presently more affordable than Borqs Technologies Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ePlus inc. 0.00% 14.6% 7.4% Borqs Technologies Inc. 0.00% 1.6% 0.6%

Risk and Volatility

ePlus inc. has a 1.27 beta, while its volatility is 27.00%, thus making it more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Borqs Technologies Inc. is 71.00% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.71 beta.

Liquidity

ePlus inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.7 and a Quick Ratio of 1.6. Competitively, Borqs Technologies Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.4 and has 1.2 Quick Ratio. ePlus inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Borqs Technologies Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 92.4% of ePlus inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 34.7% of Borqs Technologies Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 0.8% of ePlus inc.’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 35.38% of Borqs Technologies Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ePlus inc. -3.42% -4.45% 1.64% 8.51% 1.28% 24.38% Borqs Technologies Inc. -0.06% -24.19% -22.19% -19.6% -59.35% 13.06%

For the past year ePlus inc. has stronger performance than Borqs Technologies Inc.

Summary

ePlus inc. beats Borqs Technologies Inc. on 9 of the 10 factors.

ePlus inc., an engineering-centric technology solutions provider, provides information technology (IT) products and services, flexible leasing and financing solutions, and enterprise supply management in the United States. It operates through two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment sells IT products, such as hardware, software, maintenance, software assurance, and services; and offers advanced professional and managed services, including data center infrastructure, networking, security, cloud, and collaboration, as well as ePlus managed, professional, security, staff augmentation, server and desktop support, and project management services. This segment also offers proprietary software products comprising OneSource IT, an online Web based software portal for customers purchasing IT equipment, software, and services; OneSource Procurement, a Web-based software tool to facilitate procurement of various assets; OneSource Asset Management, a software platform for managing and tracking corporate assets consisting of vendor maintenance contracts; and OneSource DigitalPaper, a document management software application. The Financing segment specializes in financing arrangements, including direct financing, sales-type and operating leases, notes receivable, and consumption based financing arrangements, as well as underwriting and management of IT equipment and assets. Its financing operations comprise sales, pricing, credit, contracts, accounting, and risk and asset management. This segment primarily finances IT equipment, such as accessories and software, communication-related equipment, and medical equipment. The company serves commercial entities, state and local governments, government contractors, and educational institutions. The company was formerly known as MLC Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to ePlus inc. in 1999. ePlus inc. was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Herndon, Virginia.

Borqs Technologies, Inc., through BORQS Beijing Ltd., engages in the development of software services and products for Android-based smart connected devices and cloud service solutions in China, India, the United States, and internationally. The company develops wireless smart connected devices and cloud solutions; and provides a range of 2G/3G/4G voice and data services for general consumer usage and Internet-of-things devices, as well as telecom services, such as voice conferencing. It offers its Android platform software products for mobile chipset manufacturers, mobile device OEMs, and mobile operators, as well as mobile connected device solutions for use in enterprise and consumer applications. The company is based in Beijing, China. Borqs Technologies, Inc. is a subsidiary of Borqs Hong Kong Limited.