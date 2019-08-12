Reviewing ePlus inc. (PLUS)’s and 2U Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU)’s results

We are comparing ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS) and 2U Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) on their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations. They both are Application Software companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ePlus inc. 82 0.79 N/A 4.66 16.29 2U Inc. 51 2.04 N/A -0.79 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of ePlus inc. and 2U Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS) and 2U Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ePlus inc. 0.00% 15.7% 8.1% 2U Inc. 0.00% -6.5% -5.4%

Risk & Volatility

A 1.34 beta means ePlus inc.’s volatility is 34.00% more than Standard & Poor’s 500’s volatility. From a competition point of view, 2U Inc. has a 0.85 beta which is 15.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of ePlus inc. are 1.7 and 1.5. Competitively, 2U Inc. has 5.1 and 5.1 for Current and Quick Ratio. 2U Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than ePlus inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for ePlus inc. and 2U Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ePlus inc. 0 0 0 0.00 2U Inc. 0 2 5 2.71

Competitively the consensus price target of 2U Inc. is $65.7, which is potential 324.14% upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 93.1% of ePlus inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 0% of 2U Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 1.8% of ePlus inc.’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 2% of 2U Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ePlus inc. 0.09% 6.62% -19.01% -0.85% -22.55% 6.65% 2U Inc. -65.72% -66.87% -78.48% -77.37% -83.03% -74.26%

For the past year ePlus inc. has 6.65% stronger performance while 2U Inc. has -74.26% weaker performance.

Summary

ePlus inc. beats 2U Inc. on 6 of the 9 factors.

ePlus inc., an engineering-centric technology solutions provider, provides information technology (IT) products and services, flexible leasing and financing solutions, and enterprise supply management in the United States. It operates through two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment sells IT products, such as hardware, software, maintenance, software assurance, and services; and offers advanced professional and managed services, including data center infrastructure, networking, security, cloud, and collaboration, as well as ePlus managed, professional, security, staff augmentation, server and desktop support, and project management services. This segment also offers proprietary software products comprising OneSource IT, an online Web based software portal for customers purchasing IT equipment, software, and services; OneSource Procurement, a Web-based software tool to facilitate procurement of various assets; OneSource Asset Management, a software platform for managing and tracking corporate assets consisting of vendor maintenance contracts; and OneSource DigitalPaper, a document management software application. The Financing segment specializes in financing arrangements, including direct financing, sales-type and operating leases, notes receivable, and consumption based financing arrangements, as well as underwriting and management of IT equipment and assets. Its financing operations comprise sales, pricing, credit, contracts, accounting, and risk and asset management. This segment primarily finances IT equipment, such as accessories and software, communication-related equipment, and medical equipment. The company serves commercial entities, state and local governments, government contractors, and educational institutions. The company was formerly known as MLC Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to ePlus inc. in 1999. ePlus inc. was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Herndon, Virginia.

2U, Inc. provides cloud-based software-as-a-service (SaaS) solutions for nonprofit colleges and universities to deliver education to students. Its cloud-based SaaS platform solutions include online campus, an online learning platform that enables its clients to offer educational content together with instructor-led classes in a live, intimate, and engaging setting through proprietary Web-based and mobile applications. The companyÂ’s integrated back-end applications launch, operate, and support clients' programs, as well as provide clients with real-time data and analytical insight related to student performance and engagement, student satisfaction, and enrollment. It also offers a suite of technology-enabled services, including content development and student acquisition, admissions application advisory, student and faculty support, student field placement, accessibility, immersion support, faculty recruitment, and state authorization services. The company was formerly known as 2Tor Inc. and changed its name to 2U, Inc. in October 2012. 2U, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Lanham, Maryland.