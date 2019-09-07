Reviewing Epizyme Inc. (EPZM)’s and Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO)’s results

This is a contrast between Epizyme Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) and Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO) based on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Epizyme Inc. 13 50.46 N/A -1.64 0.00 Mesoblast Limited 5 29.51 N/A -0.92 0.00

In table 1 we can see Epizyme Inc. and Mesoblast Limited’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Epizyme Inc. and Mesoblast Limited’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Epizyme Inc. 0.00% -51.8% -43.1% Mesoblast Limited 0.00% -17.1% -13.1%

Risk and Volatility

Epizyme Inc.’s 2.46 beta indicates that its volatility is 146.00% more volatile than that of S&P 500. Mesoblast Limited’s 85.00% more volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the 1.85 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Epizyme Inc. is 12.5 while its Current Ratio is 12.5. Meanwhile, Mesoblast Limited has a Current Ratio of 1.9 while its Quick Ratio is 1.9. Epizyme Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Mesoblast Limited.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Epizyme Inc. and Mesoblast Limited are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Epizyme Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Mesoblast Limited 0 0 0 0.00

Epizyme Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 64.88% and an $21.5 average target price.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Epizyme Inc. and Mesoblast Limited has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 94.5% and 2.6%. Epizyme Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.2%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Epizyme Inc. -2.64% 2.31% 10.32% 30.26% 7.8% 115.26% Mesoblast Limited -2.83% 1.98% -8.85% 13.44% -27.26% 25%

For the past year Epizyme Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Mesoblast Limited.

Summary

Epizyme Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Mesoblast Limited.

Epizyme, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel epigenetic therapies for patients with cancer and other diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include tazemetostat, an inhibitor of the EZH2 HMT, which is in five-arm Phase II clinical trial for patients with relapsed or refractory non-hodgkin lymphoma (NHL); Phase II clinical trial for relapsed or refractory patients with mesothelioma; Phase I dose-escalation and expansion study for children with INI1-negative solid tumors; Phase II and Ib clinical trials for patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL); Phase Ib/II clinical trial for elderly patients with DLBCL; and Phase II clinical trial for relapsed or refractory patients with mesothelioma characterized by BAP1 loss-of-function, as well as Phase II clinical trial in adult patients with ovarian cancer. The company is also developing additional programs, such as pinometostat, an intravenously administered small molecule inhibitor of DOT1L for the treatment of acute leukemias; and PRMT5 inhibitor that is in Phase I clinical trial for patients with solid tumors and NHL. It has collaboration agreements with Celgene Corporation, Celgene RIVOT Ltd., Genentech Inc., Glaxo Group Limited, and US Oncology Research, as well as with Roche Molecular Systems, Inc., Eisai Co. Ltd., and Lymphoma Study Association. Epizyme, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.