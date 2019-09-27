Reviewing Epizyme Inc. (EPZM)’s and IVERIC bio Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE)’s results

As Biotechnology businesses, Epizyme Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) and IVERIC bio Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Epizyme Inc. 12 -0.13 70.52M -1.64 0.00 IVERIC bio Inc. 1 0.00 26.19M 1.54 0.77

Demonstrates Epizyme Inc. and IVERIC bio Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Epizyme Inc. 566,425,702.81% -51.8% -43.1% IVERIC bio Inc. 2,304,240,717.93% 97.6% 46%

Risk & Volatility

Epizyme Inc. has a beta of 2.46 and its 146.00% more volatile than S&P 500. IVERIC bio Inc. on the other hand, has 1.15 beta which makes it 15.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

Epizyme Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 12.5 and 12.5 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor IVERIC bio Inc. are 12 and 12 respectively. Epizyme Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to IVERIC bio Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Epizyme Inc. and IVERIC bio Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Epizyme Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 IVERIC bio Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Epizyme Inc.’s upside potential is 109.76% at a $21.5 consensus price target.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 94.5% of Epizyme Inc. shares and 61.9% of IVERIC bio Inc. shares. Insiders owned 0.2% of Epizyme Inc. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.3% of IVERIC bio Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Epizyme Inc. -2.64% 2.31% 10.32% 30.26% 7.8% 115.26% IVERIC bio Inc. 0% -6.3% -10.53% -4.03% -50.83% -0.83%

For the past year Epizyme Inc. had bullish trend while IVERIC bio Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 7 of the 12 factors IVERIC bio Inc. beats Epizyme Inc.

Epizyme, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel epigenetic therapies for patients with cancer and other diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include tazemetostat, an inhibitor of the EZH2 HMT, which is in five-arm Phase II clinical trial for patients with relapsed or refractory non-hodgkin lymphoma (NHL); Phase II clinical trial for relapsed or refractory patients with mesothelioma; Phase I dose-escalation and expansion study for children with INI1-negative solid tumors; Phase II and Ib clinical trials for patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL); Phase Ib/II clinical trial for elderly patients with DLBCL; and Phase II clinical trial for relapsed or refractory patients with mesothelioma characterized by BAP1 loss-of-function, as well as Phase II clinical trial in adult patients with ovarian cancer. The company is also developing additional programs, such as pinometostat, an intravenously administered small molecule inhibitor of DOT1L for the treatment of acute leukemias; and PRMT5 inhibitor that is in Phase I clinical trial for patients with solid tumors and NHL. It has collaboration agreements with Celgene Corporation, Celgene RIVOT Ltd., Genentech Inc., Glaxo Group Limited, and US Oncology Research, as well as with Roche Molecular Systems, Inc., Eisai Co. Ltd., and Lymphoma Study Association. Epizyme, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.