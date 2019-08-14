Reviewing Epizyme Inc. (EPZM)’s and ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd. (OTCMKTS:IMUC)’s results

As Biotechnology companies, Epizyme Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) and ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd. (OTCMKTS:IMUC) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Epizyme Inc. 13 52.93 N/A -1.64 0.00 ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd. N/A 0.00 N/A -0.48 0.00

In table 1 we can see Epizyme Inc. and ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Epizyme Inc. 0.00% -51.8% -43.1% ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd. 0.00% -321.9% -158.6%

Volatility and Risk

Epizyme Inc. has a beta of 2.46 and its 146.00% more volatile than S&P 500. ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd.’s 131.00% less volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the -0.31 beta.

Liquidity

Epizyme Inc. has a Current Ratio of 12.5 and a Quick Ratio of 12.5. Competitively, ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd.’s Current Ratio is 9.5 and has 9.5 Quick Ratio. Epizyme Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Epizyme Inc. and ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Epizyme Inc. 0 1 5 2.83 ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00

Epizyme Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 59.32% and an $20.17 average price target.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 94.5% of Epizyme Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 4.3% of ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 0.2% of Epizyme Inc. shares. Competitively, 0.3% are ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Epizyme Inc. -2.64% 2.31% 10.32% 30.26% 7.8% 115.26% ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd. 2.46% 47.06% 3.46% -10.71% -89.43% 47.06%

For the past year Epizyme Inc. has stronger performance than ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd.

Summary

Epizyme Inc. beats on 7 of the 8 factors ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd.

Epizyme, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel epigenetic therapies for patients with cancer and other diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include tazemetostat, an inhibitor of the EZH2 HMT, which is in five-arm Phase II clinical trial for patients with relapsed or refractory non-hodgkin lymphoma (NHL); Phase II clinical trial for relapsed or refractory patients with mesothelioma; Phase I dose-escalation and expansion study for children with INI1-negative solid tumors; Phase II and Ib clinical trials for patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL); Phase Ib/II clinical trial for elderly patients with DLBCL; and Phase II clinical trial for relapsed or refractory patients with mesothelioma characterized by BAP1 loss-of-function, as well as Phase II clinical trial in adult patients with ovarian cancer. The company is also developing additional programs, such as pinometostat, an intravenously administered small molecule inhibitor of DOT1L for the treatment of acute leukemias; and PRMT5 inhibitor that is in Phase I clinical trial for patients with solid tumors and NHL. It has collaboration agreements with Celgene Corporation, Celgene RIVOT Ltd., Genentech Inc., Glaxo Group Limited, and US Oncology Research, as well as with Roche Molecular Systems, Inc., Eisai Co. Ltd., and Lymphoma Study Association. Epizyme, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

ImmunoCellular Therapeutics, Ltd., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops immune-based therapies for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidate is ICT-107, a dendritic cell (DC) immunotherapy targeting cancer stem cells (CSCs) and cancer antigens, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme (GBM). The company is also developing ICT-140, a DC-based immunotherapy targeting CSCs and cancer antigens that is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of ovarian cancer; and ICT-121, a DC-based immunotherapy targeting CD133 markers and CSCs, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat recurrent GBM and other solid tumor cancers. In addition, it has a portfolio of other potential therapeutic immunotherapies to treat cancer. The company was formerly known as Optical Molecular Imaging, Inc. and changed its name to ImmunoCellular Therapeutics, Ltd. in November 2006. ImmunoCellular Therapeutics, Ltd. is based in Calabasas, California.