Reviewing Epizyme Inc. (EPZM)’s and ImmuCell Corporation (NASDAQ:ICCC)’s results

Epizyme Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) and ImmuCell Corporation (NASDAQ:ICCC) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Epizyme Inc. 13 50.53 N/A -1.64 0.00 ImmuCell Corporation 6 3.16 N/A -0.35 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Epizyme Inc. and ImmuCell Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Epizyme Inc. and ImmuCell Corporation’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Epizyme Inc. 0.00% -51.8% -43.1% ImmuCell Corporation 0.00% -8% -5.6%

Risk & Volatility

A 2.46 beta indicates that Epizyme Inc. is 146.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500. ImmuCell Corporation’s 15.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s 1.15 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Epizyme Inc. are 12.5 and 12.5 respectively. Its competitor ImmuCell Corporation’s Current Ratio is 7.3 and its Quick Ratio is 6.3. Epizyme Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than ImmuCell Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for Epizyme Inc. and ImmuCell Corporation can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Epizyme Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 ImmuCell Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

Epizyme Inc.’s consensus price target is $21.5, while its potential upside is 64.88%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Epizyme Inc. and ImmuCell Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 94.5% and 23.1% respectively. 0.2% are Epizyme Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.1% of ImmuCell Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Epizyme Inc. -2.64% 2.31% 10.32% 30.26% 7.8% 115.26% ImmuCell Corporation -3.53% -7.53% -1.79% -15.8% -12.24% -14.57%

For the past year Epizyme Inc. has 115.26% stronger performance while ImmuCell Corporation has -14.57% weaker performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Epizyme Inc. beats ImmuCell Corporation.

Epizyme, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel epigenetic therapies for patients with cancer and other diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include tazemetostat, an inhibitor of the EZH2 HMT, which is in five-arm Phase II clinical trial for patients with relapsed or refractory non-hodgkin lymphoma (NHL); Phase II clinical trial for relapsed or refractory patients with mesothelioma; Phase I dose-escalation and expansion study for children with INI1-negative solid tumors; Phase II and Ib clinical trials for patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL); Phase Ib/II clinical trial for elderly patients with DLBCL; and Phase II clinical trial for relapsed or refractory patients with mesothelioma characterized by BAP1 loss-of-function, as well as Phase II clinical trial in adult patients with ovarian cancer. The company is also developing additional programs, such as pinometostat, an intravenously administered small molecule inhibitor of DOT1L for the treatment of acute leukemias; and PRMT5 inhibitor that is in Phase I clinical trial for patients with solid tumors and NHL. It has collaboration agreements with Celgene Corporation, Celgene RIVOT Ltd., Genentech Inc., Glaxo Group Limited, and US Oncology Research, as well as with Roche Molecular Systems, Inc., Eisai Co. Ltd., and Lymphoma Study Association. Epizyme, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

ImmuCell Corporation develops, acquires, manufactures, and sells products that enhance animal health and productivity of cows for the dairy and beef industries in the United States and internationally. The company offers First Defense, an orally delivered scours preventive product for calves; Wipe Out Dairy Wipes, which consist of towelettes that are pre-moistened with a Nisin-based formulation to prepare the teat area of a cow in advance of milking; and California Mastitis Test that could be used for bulk tank and individual cow sample monitoring, as well as to determine which quarter of the udder is mastitic. It is also involved in the development of Mast Out, a Nisin-based treatment of subclinical mastitis in lactating dairy cows; and treatments that prevent E. coli K99 and bovine coronavirus, as well as calf scours caused by enteric pathogens. In addition, the company sells various product applications of its First Defense Technology, including a whey protein concentrate for the nutritional and feed supplement markets. ImmuCell Corporation sells its products to distributors and bovine veterinarians, as well as directly to producers. The company was founded in 1982 and is based in Portland, Maine.