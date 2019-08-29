Reviewing Epizyme Inc. (EPZM)’s and Gossamer Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS)’s results

Since Epizyme Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) and Gossamer Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Epizyme Inc. 13 52.28 N/A -1.64 0.00 Gossamer Bio Inc. 20 0.00 N/A -2.32 0.00

In table 1 we can see Epizyme Inc. and Gossamer Bio Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Epizyme Inc. and Gossamer Bio Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Epizyme Inc. 0.00% -51.8% -43.1% Gossamer Bio Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Epizyme Inc. are 12.5 and 12.5. Competitively, Gossamer Bio Inc. has 19.8 and 19.8 for Current and Quick Ratio. Gossamer Bio Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Epizyme Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Epizyme Inc. and Gossamer Bio Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Epizyme Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Gossamer Bio Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Epizyme Inc. has a consensus target price of $21.5, and a 59.38% upside potential.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 94.5% of Epizyme Inc. shares and 72.1% of Gossamer Bio Inc. shares. Epizyme Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.2%. Insiders Comparatively, held 1.1% of Gossamer Bio Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Epizyme Inc. -2.64% 2.31% 10.32% 30.26% 7.8% 115.26% Gossamer Bio Inc. 6.95% -11.66% 19.08% 0% 0% 10.65%

For the past year Epizyme Inc. was more bullish than Gossamer Bio Inc.

Epizyme, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel epigenetic therapies for patients with cancer and other diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include tazemetostat, an inhibitor of the EZH2 HMT, which is in five-arm Phase II clinical trial for patients with relapsed or refractory non-hodgkin lymphoma (NHL); Phase II clinical trial for relapsed or refractory patients with mesothelioma; Phase I dose-escalation and expansion study for children with INI1-negative solid tumors; Phase II and Ib clinical trials for patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL); Phase Ib/II clinical trial for elderly patients with DLBCL; and Phase II clinical trial for relapsed or refractory patients with mesothelioma characterized by BAP1 loss-of-function, as well as Phase II clinical trial in adult patients with ovarian cancer. The company is also developing additional programs, such as pinometostat, an intravenously administered small molecule inhibitor of DOT1L for the treatment of acute leukemias; and PRMT5 inhibitor that is in Phase I clinical trial for patients with solid tumors and NHL. It has collaboration agreements with Celgene Corporation, Celgene RIVOT Ltd., Genentech Inc., Glaxo Group Limited, and US Oncology Research, as well as with Roche Molecular Systems, Inc., Eisai Co. Ltd., and Lymphoma Study Association. Epizyme, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.