Reviewing Epizyme Inc. (EPZM)’s and Exelixis Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)’s results

Epizyme Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) and Exelixis Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Epizyme Inc. 13 36.53 N/A -1.64 0.00 Exelixis Inc. 22 6.82 N/A 2.08 10.22

Table 1 highlights Epizyme Inc. and Exelixis Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Epizyme Inc. and Exelixis Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Epizyme Inc. 0.00% -51.8% -43.1% Exelixis Inc. 0.00% 59.6% 53.1%

Risk and Volatility

Epizyme Inc.’s 2.46 beta indicates that its volatility is 146.00% more volatile than that of Standard and Poor’s 500. Exelixis Inc. has a 1.95 beta and it is 95.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Epizyme Inc. has a Current Ratio of 12.5 and a Quick Ratio of 12.5. Competitively, Exelixis Inc.’s Current Ratio is 7.6 and has 7.5 Quick Ratio. Epizyme Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Exelixis Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Epizyme Inc. and Exelixis Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Epizyme Inc. 0 1 5 2.83 Exelixis Inc. 0 2 2 2.50

Epizyme Inc.’s average price target is $20.17, while its potential upside is 69.50%. On the other hand, Exelixis Inc.’s potential upside is 50.37% and its average price target is $30.75. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, Epizyme Inc. is looking more favorable than Exelixis Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Epizyme Inc. and Exelixis Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 94.5% and 80.9% respectively. Epizyme Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.2%. Competitively, 1.4% are Exelixis Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Epizyme Inc. -2.64% 2.31% 10.32% 30.26% 7.8% 115.26% Exelixis Inc. 2.7% -1.07% 9.98% -8.71% -0.93% 8.13%

For the past year Epizyme Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Exelixis Inc.

Epizyme, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel epigenetic therapies for patients with cancer and other diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include tazemetostat, an inhibitor of the EZH2 HMT, which is in five-arm Phase II clinical trial for patients with relapsed or refractory non-hodgkin lymphoma (NHL); Phase II clinical trial for relapsed or refractory patients with mesothelioma; Phase I dose-escalation and expansion study for children with INI1-negative solid tumors; Phase II and Ib clinical trials for patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL); Phase Ib/II clinical trial for elderly patients with DLBCL; and Phase II clinical trial for relapsed or refractory patients with mesothelioma characterized by BAP1 loss-of-function, as well as Phase II clinical trial in adult patients with ovarian cancer. The company is also developing additional programs, such as pinometostat, an intravenously administered small molecule inhibitor of DOT1L for the treatment of acute leukemias; and PRMT5 inhibitor that is in Phase I clinical trial for patients with solid tumors and NHL. It has collaboration agreements with Celgene Corporation, Celgene RIVOT Ltd., Genentech Inc., Glaxo Group Limited, and US Oncology Research, as well as with Roche Molecular Systems, Inc., Eisai Co. Ltd., and Lymphoma Study Association. Epizyme, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Exelixis, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines with the potential to enhance care and outcomes for people with cancer. The companyÂ’s products include CABOMETYX for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma, who have received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ for the treatment of patients with progressive, metastatic medullary thyroid carcinoma. Its CABOMETYX and COMETRIQ are derived from cabozantinib, an inhibitor of multiple tyrosine kinases, including MET, AXL, and VEGF receptors, which has shown clinical anti-tumor activity in approximately 20 forms of cancer and is the subject of a broad clinical development program. It also offers COTELLIC (cobimetinib), a selective inhibitor of MEK, in combination with vemurafenib for the treatment of patients with BRAF V600E or V600K mutation-positive advanced melanoma in the United States; and in combination with vemurafenib in other territories, including the European Union, Switzerland, Canada, Australia, and Brazil. Exelixis, Inc. has collaboration and license agreements with Ipsen Pharma SAS, Genentech, Inc., GlaxoSmithKline, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Sanofi, Merck, and Daiichi Sankyo Company Limited for the development and commercialization of various compounds and programs. The company was formerly known as Exelixis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Exelixis, Inc. in February 2000. Exelixis, Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.