Reviewing Epizyme Inc. (EPZM)’s and Eidos Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:EIDX)’s results

As Biotechnology businesses, Epizyme Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) and Eidos Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:EIDX), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Epizyme Inc. 13 47.51 N/A -1.64 0.00 Eidos Therapeutics Inc. 29 0.00 N/A -1.74 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Epizyme Inc. and Eidos Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Epizyme Inc. 0.00% -51.8% -43.1% Eidos Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -22.6% -21.7%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Epizyme Inc. is 12.5 while its Current Ratio is 12.5. Meanwhile, Eidos Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 19 while its Quick Ratio is 19. Eidos Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Epizyme Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Epizyme Inc. and Eidos Therapeutics Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Epizyme Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Eidos Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Epizyme Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 65.77% and an $21.5 average target price. On the other hand, Eidos Therapeutics Inc.’s potential downside is -21.07% and its average target price is $33. Based on the results shown earlier, Epizyme Inc. is looking more favorable than Eidos Therapeutics Inc., analysts opinion.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 94.5% of Epizyme Inc. shares and 35.8% of Eidos Therapeutics Inc. shares. 0.2% are Epizyme Inc.’s share held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 1.3% of Eidos Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Epizyme Inc. -2.64% 2.31% 10.32% 30.26% 7.8% 115.26% Eidos Therapeutics Inc. -15.13% 0.49% 31.27% 174.94% 87.46% 136.77%

For the past year Epizyme Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Eidos Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Eidos Therapeutics Inc. beats Epizyme Inc.

Epizyme, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel epigenetic therapies for patients with cancer and other diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include tazemetostat, an inhibitor of the EZH2 HMT, which is in five-arm Phase II clinical trial for patients with relapsed or refractory non-hodgkin lymphoma (NHL); Phase II clinical trial for relapsed or refractory patients with mesothelioma; Phase I dose-escalation and expansion study for children with INI1-negative solid tumors; Phase II and Ib clinical trials for patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL); Phase Ib/II clinical trial for elderly patients with DLBCL; and Phase II clinical trial for relapsed or refractory patients with mesothelioma characterized by BAP1 loss-of-function, as well as Phase II clinical trial in adult patients with ovarian cancer. The company is also developing additional programs, such as pinometostat, an intravenously administered small molecule inhibitor of DOT1L for the treatment of acute leukemias; and PRMT5 inhibitor that is in Phase I clinical trial for patients with solid tumors and NHL. It has collaboration agreements with Celgene Corporation, Celgene RIVOT Ltd., Genentech Inc., Glaxo Group Limited, and US Oncology Research, as well as with Roche Molecular Systems, Inc., Eisai Co. Ltd., and Lymphoma Study Association. Epizyme, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Eidos Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing drugs to treat diseases caused by transthyretin (TTR) amyloidosis (ATTR). It is developing AG10, an orally-administered small molecule designed to stabilize tetrameric TTR, thereby halting at its outset the series of molecular events that give rise to ATTR. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California. Eidos Therapeutics, Inc. is a subsidiary of BridgeBio Pharma LLC.